Janesville Craig will get another crack at wrestling against state powerhouse Stoughton.
The Cougars and Vikings each won WIAA Division 1 regional titles Saturday. They will meet at 7 p.m. today at Craig in a team sectional, with the winner advancing to the team state competition.
It is the second year in a row Craig and Stoughton meet in this spot. Last year, the Vikings won 59-9 in their home gym.
They will be heavy favorites once again as the No. 3-ranked team in the state. Craig was listed as an honorable mention in the latest rankings released Monday.
Stoughton will be seeking its 14th trip to team state, which began in 1991. Craig has never advanced there.
In Division 2, Evansville/Albany won a regional title at home Saturday for the seventh straight year and will compete in team sectionals at Lodi.
Evansville/Albany, which moved up to No. 5 in the latest Division 2 rankings, takes on eighth-ranked Lodi at 6 p.m. The winner will advance to face either third-ranked Prairie du Chien or Richland Center in the team sectional final at 8 p.m.
Evansville/Albany’s lone trip to team state came in 2014.