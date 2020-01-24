MADISON
Janesville Craig’s wrestling team put an exclamation point on a Big Eight Conference dual meet title Friday night.
The Cougars flattened Sun Prairie 64-15 in the first-place match at the Big Eight Showcase at Madison La Follette High.
Craig--behind pins from Davon Serrano, Mitchell Schumann, Brady Schenk, Braeden Hopkins, Ivan Ayala, Koda Jimenez, Julian Garcia, Joey Bellomo and Mayson MacLennan--won its first dual meet crown since 2016.
The Cougars won the East Division title with a 4-0 record, while Sun Prairie was the West Division champ at 4-0. Schumann, whose pin at 195 pounds gave the Cougars an early 18-6 lead, said winning the dual meet title was paramount, especially for the seniors.
“It was the most important thing to all our guys. We really wanted it,” Schumann said. “Especially after missing out on it the last few years and being so close.
“Tonight we really emphasized starting out of the gate strong right away and getting bonus points, and we did that. It feels great, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got more goals to accomplish.”
Craig led 36-6 after seven matches and the rout was on.
Starting at 160, Davon Serrano got a pin for Craig to start the meet, and a Sun Prairie forfeit at 170 made it 12-0.
Cougar pins by Schumann, Schenk, Hopkins and Ayala stretched the lead to 30.
“Ayala’s pin at 106 was huge,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “That was his first win of the season, and he couldn’t have picked a better time.
“Overall, the guys wrestled great. They had the drive and the energy right away and never let them in the match. Sun Prairie won the three weight classes they were supposed to, but we won the rest. That’s pretty impressive.”
Garcia rallied late to win by pin at 126, and Bellomo’s pin at 132 clinched the title.
Craig is off until the Big Eight Conference Tournament in two weeks.
CRAIG 64, SUN PRAIRIE 15
106–Ivan Ayala (C) pinned Andrew Whitescarver 2:25: 113–Alex Yelk (SP) pinned Joey Coulter 1:06; 120—Koda Jimenez.(C) pinned Chris Rosbury 4:48; 126–Julian Garcia (C) pinned Anthony Welch 5:28; 132–Joey Bellomo (C) pinned Ryan Rivest 3:56; 138–Mayson MacLennan (C) pinned Richard Quintana 1:40; 145–Dominick Stroede (SP) dec. Sebastian Getchell 10-5; 152–Aiden Romack (C) major dec. over Jack Desens 8-0.
160–Davon Serrano (C) pinned Kyle Kaltenberg 2:18;170–Marshall Getchell (C) won by forfeit; 182–Brendan Shannon (SP) pinned Grant Mullen 2:57; 195–Mitchell Schumann (C) pinned Dominic Brown 1:45; 220–Brady Schenk (C) pinned Blaine Moore :36; 285–Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Gabe Eull 1:24 Starting weight—160.
Middleton tops Parker for third
Despite an early six-point lead, Janesville Parker came up short in its third-place match against Middleton.
Trailing 18-12, the Cardinals won six straight matches in pulling away for a 50-30 win.
Parker got pins from Jakob Williams, Dominic Dransfield, Nicolas Lux, Bryce Heerey and Salvador Acosta.
“We’re still a pretty young team, especially tonight with all these guys filling in because of our injuries,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “But I can’t fault our effort, that’s for sure.
“And now we get to the individual portion of the season. I really believe we’re going to a have some conference champions.”
MIDDLETON 50, PARKER 30
106–Seth Howard (M) pinned Owen Pittinger 3:32; 113–Luis Nevarez (M) major dec. over Deezle Richards 10-1; 120–Hunter Grimm (M) pinned Luke Pleiss :40: 126–Walker Hargrove (M) pinned Carter Herbst 1:05; 132–Lesley Neisius (M) major dec. over Drexel Norman 13-4; 138–Jakob Williams (P) pinned John Ndoyi 1:36; 145–Dominic Dransfield (P) pinned Wyatt Grauwels 1:13.
152–Herman Carranza (M) pinned Eli Thurman 3:29; 160–Nicolas Lux (P) pinned Gavin Huffman 3:33; 170–Jeremiah Huff (M) pinned Jacob Law 1:35; 182–Mason Engelien (M) pinned Alec Anderson 1:40; 195–Bryce Heerey (P) pinned Gayven Cooper :21; 220–Salvador Acosta (P) pinned Kaleb Rossier 1:26; 285–Keda Seals (M) pinned Adam Marshall 1:03 Starting weight—160.