JANESVILLE
Strict COVID-19 rules and regulations have put a damper on the high school winter sports season.
Some area districts have canceled the season entirely, while others, including Janesville, are participating but under restrictions.
Perhaps no sport is feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic more than wrestling.
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker open their nonconference-only schedules today, but not without drastic changes for the wrestlers and the season.
The biggest change is the amount of time required between matches for each wrestler. In the past, wrestlers could have as many as five matches in a day—which was often the case when teams participated in weekend dual tournaments or invitationals. Often times, wrestlers competing at the WIAA state meet had already wrestled more than 50 matches.
That won’t be the case this season. Wrestlers are allowed one match every seven days. In other words, if you wrestle on a Friday, you will not be allowed to wrestle again until the following Friday.
Parker and Craig have six total dual matches scheduled—three in December and three in January.
Parker coach Shane Fleming—who won the program’s only state title in 1986 with a 33-0 season record—said he is not sure what to expect.
“It‘s going to be a bizarre season, no question about it,” Fleming said. “Practices are not normal. We don’t have any Saturday meets, which is really going to be weird. And there is a lot to navigate through on a daily basis.
“But like I told the guys, especially the seniors, just remember that at least your getting an opportunity to wrestle. Some kids aren’t.
“For our five seniors, they need to go out and treat every match like it’s a state match.”
Parker will be led by seniors Salvador Acosta and Nicholas Lux, junior Treveon Sanda, sophomore Deezle Richards and freshman Cayden Brandenburg.
“I expect Acosta and Lux to have good senior years, while Sanda looks really good in practice after being out with an injury last year.
“Brandenburg has wrestled all over the country in national tournaments, while Richards was a conference runner-up last season.”
With the Big Eight opting out of all winter sports competitions, Craig will not have a chance to capture its fifth straight conference tournament title this season.
The Cougars won both the dual meet and tournament titles a year ago.
Coach Mark Mullen is disappointed in not only the Big Eight opting out of a season but with the WIAA limiting dual meets to one a week.
“I certainly understand with what’s going on why they did that,” Mullen said. “The problem is that if we have a meet canceled, there’s no way to make that up like there is in other sports.
“Hopefully there will still be some kind of postseason tournament. The kids deserve that.”
Mullen said seniors Juan Armas, Grant Mullen, Brady Schenk and Braeden Hopkins will be the keys to the team’s success.
Armas is a two-time Big Eight champion and a state qualifier two years ago, while Schenk was a conference champ last season.
Besides the limited number of matches on the schedule, wrestlers must also wear a mask at all times. Mullen thinks that could have an effect on the length of matches.
“I don’t think you’ll see a lot of matches go the full six minutes,” Mullen said. “Kids are going to get tired with a mask on, and if you’re far enough behind, you might just give up.
“But at least we‘re getting the chance, for now, to wrestle. Everybody realizes it could be taken away, so it’s important to make the most of each and every match.”