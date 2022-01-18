JANESVILLE ^p
Since its inception in 2012, the Kaster-Cramer Cup had long been a fixture in the Janesville Craig High School trophy case.
Named in honor of legendary city wrestling coaches Joe Kaster of Janesville Craig and Ron Cramer of Janesville Parker, the Cougars owned the K-C Cup thanks to nine consecutive dual-meet victories over its longtime city rival.
That streak came to an end last season. Parker edged Craig 40-37 and brought the K-C Cup home for the first time. The Vikings will look to retain the trophy when the two city schools meet for the 60th time in their storied history in a Big Eight Conference dual meet at Craig at 7 p.m. tonight.
Parker is unbeaten in conference dual meets this season; Craig has one loss.
“It’s Parker/Craig,” said Parker coach Shane Fleming. “You don’t have to say much more than that. It’s our biggest meet of the season, especially for our seniors. It’s bragging rights.
“And no matter the records, the meet always seems to bring out the best in both teams.”
Craig and Parker both have struggled with injuries and COVID-19 issues this season and will not be at full strength tonight.
Cayden Brandenburg is the only state-ranked wrestler on either team. The Parker sophomore has one loss on the season and is ranked seventh in Division 1 at 145 pounds.
In seven of the last 11 seasons, Craig won either the Big Eight dual-meet or tournament title. Jason Vogt was the program’s top assistant coach for all seven of the those titles and now gets his first crack at Parker as the Cougars’ head coach.
“I think it’s going to be really, really close,” Vogt said of the crosstown match-up. “There are probably eight weight classes that I would say are a toss-up on paper. You could see one team win by a lot or win by a little like last year. It all comes down to those matches.
“Unfortunately, we’re going to be shorthanded due to injuries to a couple of our top wrestlers, but I know Parker has been dealing with the same thing.
“For us, it’s the next in line,” Vogt said. “This is their chance to shine, and what better way to do that than against Parker?”
The first match is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.
PARKER VS. CRAIG
ALL-TIME WRESTLING RESULTS
1967-68: Parker, 28-12; Parker, 24-22. 1968-69: Craig, 21-19; Craig, 35-9. 1969-70: Parker, 27-15.
1970-71: Parker, 26-19; Craig, 25-19. 1971-72: Parker, 33-15. 1972-73: Parker, 42-8. 1973-74: Parker, 27-21. 1974-75: Craig, 22-21. 1975-76: Parker, 28-16. 1976-77: Parker, 29-21. 1977-78: Parker, 37-20. 1978-79: Parker, 34-13. 1979-80: Parker, 27-26.
1980-81: Parker, 41-14. 1981-82: Parker, 50-6. 1982-83: Parker, 44-14. 1983-84: Parker, 35-11. 1984-85: Parker, 31-19. 1985-86: Parker, 36-16. 1986-87: Parker, 46-12. 1987-88: Parker, 42-8. 1988-89: Parker, 44-18. 1989-90: Parker, 40-17.
1990-91: Parker, 52-8. 1991-92: Parker, 51-7. 1992-93: Parker, 38-20. 1993-94: Parker, 34-22. 1994-95: Craig, 30-26. 1995-96: Parker, 33-30. 1996-97: Parker, 43-21. 1997-98: Craig, 31-21. 1998-99: Craig, 33-30. 1999-2000: Craig, 30-21.
2000-01: Craig, 27-19. 2001-02: Craig, 40-13. 2002-03: Craig, 39-28. 2003-04: Craig, 46-16. 2004-05: Craig, 31-28. 2005-06: Craig, 42-27. 2006-07: Parker, 29-13. 2007-08: Parker, 30-13. 2008-09: Craig, 40-31. 2009-10: Parker, 39-36.
2010-11: Craig, 43-33. 2011-12: Craig, 43-31. 2012-13: Craig, 60-21. 2013-14: Craig, 60-15; Craig, 61-14. 2014-15: Craig, 52-19. 2015-16: Craig, 49-24. 2016-17: Craig, 63-17; Craig, 64-12. 2017-18: Craig, 69-11. 2018-19: Craig, 63-12. 2019-20: Craig, 59-18.
2020-21: Parker, 40-37.
All-time series: Parker leads, 32-27.
Highest winning margin: 48 by Craig, 2017-18.
Lowest winning margin: 1 by Craig, 1974-75.
Longest winning streak: 19 straight from Parker, 1975-1994