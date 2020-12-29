Shane Fleming wondered how his Janesville Parker wrestlers would respond to an empty gym.
The Vikings traveled to Beloit Turner on Tuesday afternoon for their first dual meet this season in front of zero fans.
They promptly showed Fleming he had nothing to worry about.
Parker won the first four matches of the nonconference tilt on the way to a 48-24 victory.
"The effort form the whole team was there, so that's what I'm happiest about today," Fleming said. "You get worried when you get there and there's no real excitement in the gym. But they showed up."
Deezle Richards (126) pounds, Drexel Norman (138) and Jakob Williams (145) each had pins in three of the opening four matches. And at 132, Cayden Brandenburg earned a hard-fought 17-11 decision over Justin Teague.
"Cayden had a great match. Teague is very good, so that was a really big win for him to keep things rolling," Fleming said. "Those four definitely got some momentum going for us. We had to bring our own energy today, and they definitely did."
Treveon Sanda (182), Andrew Nickols (285) and Owen Pittenger (120) all added pins later for the Vikings. And Nicolas Lux had a 13-8 victory by decision at 160.
Parker (3-0) hosts Edgerton in a dual Jan. 7.
PARKER 48, TURNER 24
126--Deezle Richards (P) pinned Seth Silvis, 1:09. 132--Cayden Brandenburg (P) dec. Justin Teague, 17-11. 138--Drexel Norman (P) pinned Nate Pozzani, 2:38. 145--Jakob Williams (P) pinned Vanessa Skildum, 0:44. 152--Jonathon Torsini (T) pinned Dominic Dransfield, 4:19. 160--Nicolas Lux (P) dec. Jackson Burk, 13-8. 170--Cal Ries (T) pinned Jacob Law, 3:39. 182--Treveon Sanda (P) pinned Jaxon Teague, 1:07. 195--Salvador Acosta (P) by forf. 220--Kooper Huffman (T) pinned Kaleb Wallman, 3:03. 285--Andrew Nickols (P) pinned Anthony Hamilton, 1:30. 106--Double Forfeit. 113--Zack Ries (T) pinned Cadden Kazee, 4:48. 120--Owen Pittenger (P) pinned Elijah Dever, 1:43.
- Craig 63, Edgerton 9--The host Cougars dropped just two matches as they improved to 2-2 on the season.
"The guys responded well coming back (from the loss to Parker last week) and wrestled hard today," Craig coach Mark Mullen said. "We were glad to be back wrestling in our own gym.
"And we were happy to get a match with Edgerton. The overall score might not show it, but they've definitely got some decent kids, we just did well against them."
Hunter Klietz, Tobias Speth, Jack Ryan, Joe Smith, Braeden Hopkins and Brady Schenk all improved to 4-0 on the season. Klietz, Speth, Smith, Hopkins and Schenk all won by pin.
The Cougars also got pins from Koda Jimenez and Juan Armas, while Andre Dozier fought to a 4-3 decision at 120 pounds.
Craig hosts Franklin in a dual Jan. 7.
CRAIG 63, EDGERTON 9
106--Double Forfeit. 113--Jose Chavez (C) by forf. 120--Andre Dozier (C) dec. Nick Dillman, 4-3. 126--Koda Jimenez (C) pinned Justin Clark, 1:45. 132--Juan Armas (C) pinned Sawyer Strouse, 3:41. 138--Hunter Klietz (C) pinned Braden Troeger, 3:30. 145--Tobias Speth (C) pinned Quinn Kotnour, 3:54. 152--Beau Allison (E) dec. Andrew Craddick, 12-5. 160--Jacob Smith (C) by forf. 170--Jack Ryan (C) by forf. 182--Gage Farrington (E) pinned Grant Mullen, 3:29. 195--Joe Smith (C) pinned David Wienke, 0:46. 220--Braeden Hopkins (C) pinned Charlie Hayek, 0:28. 285--Brady Schenk (C) pinned Jacob Wienke, 0:44.