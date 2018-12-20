Can Janesville Craig’s wrestling team make it 11 straight victories over crosstown rival Janesville Parker?
That’s what’s at stake tonight when the Vikings host the Cougars in a Big Eight Conference West Division dual meet at 7 p.m. Both teams are unbeaten in conference duals.
The winner of the dual meet retains the Kaster-Cramer Cup, which was established in 2012 in honor of longtime Craig coach Joe Kaster and Parker coach Ron Cramer.
Craig has won 10 straight in the series, but Parker still owns a 31-25 advantage all-time.
The Cougars won 69-11 last season—the largest victory margin for either school in the series. The Vikings won 19 straight in the series from 1975 to 1994.
Craig has two wrestlers ranked in the top 10 in Division 1. Keeanu Benton, a senior and the state runner-up last season, is ranked first at 285 pounds. Junior Mayson MacLennan is ranked 10th at 126.
“They’re a very good team,” Parker first-year coach Shane Fleming said of Craig. “And because of that, I’m trying to reel back my enthusiasm a little bit. We’re wrestling great as a team right now, but we also know that Craig is the best team we will have wrestled yet.
“Our goal is to be competitive and prove that we’re an up-and-coming team. Last year was an embarrassment.
“The key for us will be to stay off our backs. We’re still a very young team that needs to learn that there are no moves you can use once you get on your back. It comes down to heart, desire and the want to.”
Craig coach Mark Mullen says he expects the Vikings to be vastly improved from a year ago.
“I think it’ll be a very competitive meet, and that’s good for both schools,” Mullen said. “You never want things to get out of hand like they did last year.
“And it’s still a big deal for the kids. It’s Parker/Craig, and everybody knows everybody else.
“We’re not where we want to be as a team yet and have a lot of things to improve on, but for this point of the season, I’m fairly pleased with where we’re at.”
Craig vs. Parker all-time wrestling series
1967-68: Parker wins 28-12 and 24-22
1968-69: Craig wins 21-19 and 35-9
1969-70: Parker wins 27-15
1970-71: Parker wins 26-19; Craig wins 25-19
1971-72: Parker wins 33-15
1972-73: Parker wins 42-8
1973-74: Parker wins 27-21
1974-75: Craig wins 22-21
1975-76: Parker wins 28-16
1976-77: Parker wins 29-21
1977-78: Parker wins 37-20
1978-79: Parker wins 34-13
1979-80: Parker wins 27-26
1980-81: Parker wins 41-14
1981-82: Parker wins 50-6
1982-83: Parker wins 44-14
1983-84: Parker wins 35-11
1984-85: Parker wins 31-19
1985-86: Parker wins 36-16
1986-87: Parker wins 46-12
1987-88: Parker wins 42-8
1988-89: Parker wins 44-18
1989-90: Parker wins 40-17
1990-91: Parker wins 52-8
1991-92: Parker wins 51-7
1992-93: Parker wins 38-20
1993-94: Parker wins 34-22
1994-95: Craig wins 30-26
1995-96: Parker wins 33-30
1996-97: Parker wins 43-21
1997-98: Craig wins 31-21
1998-99: Craig wins 33-30
1999-2000: Craig wins 30-21
2000-01: Craig wins 27-19
2001-02: Craig wins 40-13
2002-03: Craig wins 39-28
2003-04: Craig wins 46-16
2004-05: Craig wins 31-28
2005-06: Craig wins 42-27
2006-07: Parker wins 29-13
2007-08: Parker wins 30-13
2008-09: Craig wins 40-31
2009-10: Parker wins 39-36
2010-11: Craig wins 43-33
2011-12: Craig wins 43-31
2012-13: Craig wins 60-21
2013-14: Craig wins 60-15 and 61-14
2014-15: Craig wins 52-19
2015-16: Craig wins 49-24
2016-17: Craig wins 63-17 and 64-12
2017-18: Craig wins 69-11
