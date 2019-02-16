Jackson Hauri led a strong area showing Saturday at the WIAA Division 2 Adams-Friendship wrestling sectional.

The Brodhead/Juda senior won the 152-pound title to improve to 38-2 on the season and advance to the state tournament. Hauri was the state runner-up last season.

Beloit Turner's Devon Harbison was also a sectional champ. The junior improved to 39-7 thanks to a 12-10 sudden-death win over Evansville/Albany's Jared Miller in the title match.

Besides Miller, the Blue Devils also had Austin Scofield advance to state after finishing third at 126.

Edgerton had two state qualifiers thanks to second-place finishes from Cole Bavery at 132 and Trevor Wilkinson at 160. Bavery, now 36-3, was fifth at state last year.

At the Division 2 Campbellsport Sectional, Delavan-Darien qualified two for state and Whitewater one.

The Comets will be represented by Owen Chelminiak, who was second at 120, and Cole Hanson, who was third at 132. Whitewater’s Amaru Casas was second at 170.

At the Division 3 Mineral Point Sectional, Parkview's Korben Brown advanced to state by finishing third at 152.

Division 2

Campbellsport Sectional

106—Championship: Wyatt Kegley (ET) pinned Austin Greefkes (G); 113—Championship: Tommy Larson (ET) dec. Quintin Gehrmann (JEF), 7-1; 120—Championship: Andrew Schad (Kiel) dec. Owen Chelminiak (DD), 4-1; 126—Championship: Blake Peiffer (PW) dec. Cade Heisdorf (CAM), 10-7; 132—Championship: Raistlin Lopez Lloyd (EH) dec. Alex Gundrum (Lomira), 15-8; 138— Championship: Aidan Medora (SJ) pinned Maverik Ott (CH), 3:09; 145—Championship: Zach Boehnlein (CH) dec. Andrew Forsythe (FDL) , 4-2; 152—Championship: Ellis Pfleger (G) pinned Jason Bonow (WL), 2:37; 160— Championship: Eric Bauer (K) dec. Dean Neff (JEF), 5-1; 170— Championship: Tanner Goeman (K) pinned Amaru Casas (WW), 3:03; 182—Championship: Brian Flanagan (CM) maj. Dec. Lane Fritch (FDL), 17-9; 195—Championship: Matt Koelbel (C) dec. Alec Davis (G), 11-6; 220—Championship: Matthew Schorer (ELK) pinned Jacob Price (ET), 3:40; 285—Championship: Isaiah Hahm (WL) dec. Sergio Carini (CM), 3-2.

Adams-Friendship Sectional Results



106—Championship: Cale Anderson (V) dec. Tanner Anderson (GET), 3-2. 113—Championship: Josh Frye (V) maj. Dec. Jimmy Jennings (RV), 8-0. 120—Championship: Devon Harbsion (TURN) sudden victory Jared Miller (EV), 12-10. 126—Championship: Julian Purney (GET) pinned Joe Quaglia (BM), 5:11. 132—Championship: Garrett Moll (Lodi) dec, Cole Bravery (EDG), 6 -0. 138—Championship: Traeton Saint (PDC) ultimate tie breaker Devan Alt (RV), 2-1.145—Championship: Austin Mowery (W) maj. Dec. Reid Koenig (PDC), 12-3. 152—Championship: Jackson Hauri (BROD) pinned Bradyn Saint (PDC), 0:36. 160—Championship: Joe Hess (WS) pinned Cayden Robson (RV), 0:53. Second wrestleback: Trevor Wilkinson (EDG) def. Robson. 170—Championship: Sawyer Helmbrecht (LODI) tech fall Huntern Stenson (WD), 4:34, 15-0. 182—Championship: Shane Liegel pinned Conor Vatland (W). 195—Championship: Tyler Hannah (V) maj. Dec. Will Schaefer (BEL), 11-3. 220—Championship: Bodie Minder (MON) pinned Trevor Daffinson (GET) , 1:46. 285—Championship: Dom Meurett (M) pinned Daniel Enloe (BELL), 4:59.