MILTON
Janesville Parker's Cayden Brandenburg and Tre Sanda led the way for city wrestlers at the WIAA Division 1 Milton Regional on Saturday.
Brandenburg and Sanda won regional titles to head the list of 14 Parker and Janesville Craig wrestlers advancing to next Saturday's Fort Atkinson Sectional.
Mukwonago edged host Milton for the regional team title, denying the state-ranked Red Hawks a chance at competing at the state team tournament for the first time since 2010. Mukwonago finished with 271 points, with Milton at 259.5. Parker was third with 135.5.
Brandenburg, a sophomore, improved to 36-2 on the season by breezing to the 152-pound title.
Sanda, a senior, is now 26-5 after winning at 195.
"We moved Cayden and Tre up a weight class because of better match-ups, and they both wrestled great today and took advantage of that fact," Parker coach Shane Fleming said.
"As a team, we finished third, and that's the best we've done at a regional in some time."
Milton got individual titles from Aiden Slama (33-4) at 113; Matt Haldiman (37-6) at 126; Hunter Kieliszewski (19-6) at 138; Aeoden Sinclair (41-1) at 170 and Kade Desormeau (33-6) at 182.
Elkhorn's Joey Showalter (38-3) won the 132-pound title, while teammate Trayton Torres (31-9) was the champion at 120.
At the Division 1 Wilmot Regional, Logan Clausen (30-4) won the 106-pound title to lead three Lake Geneva Badger wrestlers advancing to next Saturday's sectional.
Division 2
Evansville continued its dominating season by winning the Division 2 Beloit Turner Regional on Saturday.
The Blue Devils totaled 269.5 points, easily outdistancing runner-up Turner, who finished with 212.
Evansville got individual championships from Gunner Katzenmeyer (35-7) at 106; Danny Heiser (44-4) at 120; Ricky Braunschweig (42-7) at 160; Owen Heiser (46-0) at 170; Liam Speich (34-12) at 195 and Baylin Crull (24-15) at 220.
Other area winners at Turner were Brodhead/Juda's Joe Lohmar (18-7) at 132 and Marcus McIntyre (36-3) at 138, along with Turner's Brayden Ward (13-5) at 113 and Cal Ries (39-4) at 182.
At the Division 2 Jefferson Regional, Whitewater won the team title. The Whippets wrestle Evansville on Tuesday in a semifinal bout at the River Valley Team Sectional.
Individual champions for Whitewater were Jarvis Porcaro (16-7) at 106; Marcus DePorter (32-9) at 145 and Mason DePorter (33-6) at 220.
Also at the Jefferson Regional, Delavan-Darien's Chris Karbash (36-4) won at 120; Jacob Dutton (29-11) at 138; Owen Chelminiak (32-6) at 160; Cole Hanson (41-2) at 182 and Logan Hermann (15-9) at 285.
Walworth Big Foot/Williams Bay got back-to-back championships from Austin Cocroft (27-10) and Ashton Robinson (28-8) at 126 and 132, respectively. Nathaniel Hoyt (27-11) also won for the Chiefs at 152.
At the Division 3 Mineral Point Regional, Orfordville Parkview's Wesley Egan (31-8) won at 220 and teammate Brennen Brewster (11-8) won the title at 285.