Cayden Brandenburg led the way for Janesville wrestlers at the Mid-States Invitational held Monday and Tuesday at UW-Whitewater.
The Janesville Parker sophomore finished third at 145 pounds for the city's top finish.
McHenry (Illinois) won the 38-team title with 278, edging Hersey (Illinois) by half a point.
Brandenburg improved to 16-1 on the season by winning two of three matches Tuesday. He lost in a semifinal match to defending Division 3 state champion Cael Erickson of Cedar Grove-Belgium but won his next two match to finish third. Erickson won the weight class.
"I couldn't be more proud of Cayden," Parker coach Shane Fleming said. "He had an outstanding tournament.
'And for a freshman, Carter Wesley did a great job of moving up a weight class and taking sixth place."
Wesley was sixth at 195.
Janesville Craig was led by Patrick Jones' 10th-place finish at 220.
"We were short a full lineup again because of injuries and illness, but the guys that did wrestle did a nice job," Craig coach Jason Vogt said.
"The Illinois teams kind of dominated, but they've also been wrestling a month longer than we have. Their seasons will be coming to an end. It was a great experience for all our kids against very good competition."
Cole Hanson led the way for area wrestlers. The Delavan-Darien senior improved to 23-0 by winning the 182-pound title.
Mid-States Tournament
At UW-Whitewater
TEAM SCORES
McHenry 278, Hersey 277.5, Nicolet 274, Downers Grove South 221, Appleton North 205.5, Wauconda 196, Oonomowoc 166, Union Grove 165.5, Wrightstown 164, Weyauwega-Fremont 158, Cedar Grove-Belgium 155.5, Morton 154.5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 153.5, New Trier 152, Poynette 151, Delavan-Darien 148.5, Round Lake 141.5, Harvard 141, West Bend East 136, Beloit Turner 134, Janesville Parker 120, Oregon 106.5, Whitewater 106.5, Johnsburg 94, Waukesha North 91, Homestead 85, Ozaukee 74.5, Pecatonica-Argyle 74.5, Reedsville 70, Horicon 69.5, Lake Geneva Badger 56, Janesville Craig 45, Madison Memorial 37, Edgerton 30.5, Clinton 25, Orfordville Parkview 20, River Ridge-Cassville 10, Jefferson 5
TOP AREA FINISHERS
126--Chris Karbash (Delavan-Darien), fifth place
138--Justin Teague (Turner), fifth place
145--Cayden Brandenburg (Janesville Parker), third place
170--Carter Friend (Whitewater), fifth place
182--Cole Hanson (Delavan-Darien), first place
195--Carter Wesley (Parker), sixth place
285--Jackson Braden (Badger), fifth place
