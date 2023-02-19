EVANSVILLE — Area wrestlers gathered at Evansville High School on Saturday to compete in a WIAA Division 2 sectional individual tournament. Evansville left with two regional champions. Brodhead/Juda, Parkview/Albany and Delevan-Darien each had a wrestler win a sectional title.
At 126 pounds, Delavan-Darien's Christopher Karbash (39-7) won his sectional title after he defeated Mason Mau of Belleville in the first-place match.
After recording an early takedown, Karbash showed his strength by using his legs and arms to contort his opponent's shoulders to the mat. Mau eventually ran out the clock in the period and Karbash entered the third with a 3-2 lead.
With a tight score, Mau chose to have Karbash start as bottom. Karbash quickly escaped and added a point to his lead. After a takedown in the period, Karbash closed out the match defensively and refused to go down. He won his section championship in a 6-3 decision.
Evansville's Danny Heiser (52-2) continued his excellent season with a section title at 132 pounds over Mason Gill of Shoreland Lutheran.
Heiser showed off his strength and flexibility early in the match and recorded a 12-1 lead in the first period. In the second period, Hesier put Gill into a cradle hold. Gill tried to break through Hesier's tightly clamped arms with his legs but Heiser proved too strong and recorded a technical fall.
Joe Lohmar (39-9) of Brodhead/Juda fell in his first-place match against Darlington's Owen Seffrood.
Seffrood started the match strong and entered the second period with a 6-1 lead after recording two takedowns and a two-point nearfall. Lohmar's deficit entered the third period with a 12-3 score. With nothing to lose, Lohmar went on the offensive and tried to record takedowns. Seffrood proved too tough and refused to be taken down. Lohmar lost the match in a 18-5 major decision.
After the second-place finish, Brodhead/Juda's Marcus McIntyre (41-4) claimed a sectional championship at 145 pounds in the next match.
His opponent, Monroe's Jack Dubach, recorded an early takedown in the first period. McIntyre used every part of his body to get up on the mat and break Dubach's strong hold. Struggling to escape, McIntyre found Dubach off-balance and was able to score on a reversal, tying the score at two entering the second period. Both wrestlers scored two points in the second, bringing the score to 4-4 entering the third.
Dubach took a 7-4 lead after recording an escape and takedown. In another tough position, McIntyre battled against his opponent after the takedown and scored points on a reversal. Dubach escaped three seconds later and held a 8-6 lead with 30 seconds remaining in the match. McIntyre refused to give up and scored on a takedown with just four seconds left on the clock.
In overtime, it took McIntyre just 20 seconds to attack Dubach and score on a sectional championship winning takedown.
"He's always had the dog in him," said Brodhead/Juda coach Chris Hoesly. "When it comes to it, he's not going to give up on you. He's going to do whatever it takes to hopefully come out on top. Today, it worked out in his favor."
For McIntyre, his sectional win was special because it came from an opponent that beat him last week in regionals.
"I don't like to give up," McIntyre said. "He beat me last week 7-0 and I just put it in my head that I know I can beat this guy. I just knew I could do it. I had it in my head the whole time."
At 160 pounds, Whitewater's Aaron Porras (35-10) lost the sectional championship to L'Shawn Taylor of Martin Luther.
Porras was on the defensive to start the match as Taylor charged him several times and eventually scored on a takedown. Porras showed his skills as he fended his opponent off and both wrestlers remained on their feet for the duration of the first period.
Porras scored the match's first points with an escape. On his feet again, Porras battled against Taylor but his opponent finally got the better of him and Porras found himself on the mat.
Struggling to fight off a pin, Porras used his weight to flip Taylor to his side. Taylor then flipped Porras back and the two went back and- orth in the second period. With just seconds on the clock, Taylor positioned Porras with one shoulder on the mat. Porras couldn't fight him off as Taylor pinned him with less than a second on the clock.
In the 182-pound class, Evansville's Owen Heiser (20-1) won a sectional championship. Heiser's pinned Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany in 19 seconds.
"I went to a high crotch, then right into transition to then the pin," Heiser said. "I practice transitioning right from a takedown to a turn to make sure that I get bonus points. If you're not scoring points, you're not winning."
Wesley Egan (47-2) of Parkview/Albany won the 220-pound class against Nathan Krause of Grafton.
Egan won a 7-4 decision. In the first period, Egan built a 2-0 with a takedown at 0:51. With a 5-2 lead entering the third, Krause scored on a reversal with 40 seconds remaining in the match. With his sectional title on the line, Egan was able to score on a reverse of his own to close out the match and his win.
WIAA DIVISION 2 SECTIONAL INDIVDUAL TOURNAMENT TOP TWO FINISHERS
- 106—1. Brady Collins (East Troy) 41-3; 2. McAllister Ramage (Lake Country Lutheran) 36-4.
- 113—1. Ethan Aird (Darlington) 29-3; 2. Blake Endres (Belleville) 42-9.
- 120—1. Dylan Weigel (Belmont/Platteville) 48-7; 2. Lincoln Keller (Evansville) 45-9.
- 126—1. Christopher Karbash (Delavan-Darien) 39-7; 2. Mason Mau (Belleville) 23-3.
- 132—1. Danny Heiser (Evansville) 52-2; 2. Mason Gill (Shoreland Lutheran) 20-2.
- 138—1. Owen Seffrood (Darlington) 44-3; 2. Joe Lohmar (Brodhead/Juda) 39-9.
- 145—1. Marcus McIntyre (Brodhead/Juda) 41-4; 2. Jack Dubach (Monroe) 30-4.
- 152—1. Eli Leonard (Belleville) 40-6; 2. Breylin Goebel (Darlington) 31-3.
- 160—1. L'Shawn Taylor (Martin Luther) 34-2; 2. Aaron Porras (Whitewater) 35-10.
- 170—1. Owen Burling (Lake Mills) 37-9; 2. Cael Donar (Cuba City/Benton) 36-13.
- 182—1. Owen Heiser (Evansville) 20-1; 2. Sam Schwengels (Parkview/Albany) 46-5.
- 195—1. Ross Crist (Darlington) 38-9; 2. Chuy Medina (Watertown Luther Prep) 40-3.
- 220—1. Wesley Egan (Parkview/Albany) 47-2; 2. Nathan Krause (Grafton) 40-9.
- 285—1. Porter Mandurano (Belmont/Platteville) 37-2; 2. Isaac Bunker (Monroe) 43-4.