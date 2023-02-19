EVANSVILLE — Area wrestlers gathered at Evansville High School on Saturday to compete in a WIAA Division 2 sectional individual tournament. Evansville left with two regional champions, while Brodhead/Juda, Parkview/Albany and Delavan-Darien each had a wrestler win a sectional title.

For Evansville, Danny Heiser (52-2) continued his excellent season with a section title at 132 pounds over Mason Gill of Shoreland Lutheran.

JVG_2302120_WRESTLE06.jpg
Evansville’s Danny Heiser defeats Shoreland Lutheran’s Mason Gill for first place in the 132-pound class of the Division 2 sectional meet in Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 18.
JVG_2302120_WRESTLE03.jpg
Brodhead/Juda’s Marcus McIntyre defeats Monroe’s Jack Dubach in a 145-pound class first place match during the Division 2 sectional meet in Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 18.
JVG_2302120_WRESTLE09.jpg
Darlington/Black Hawk’s Owen Seffrood defeats Brodhead/Juda’s Joe Lohmar in a 138-pound class first place match during the Division 2 sectional meet in Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 18.
JVG_2302120_WRESTLE10.jpg
Martin Luther’s L`Shawn Taylor defeats Whitewater’s Aaron Porras in their a 160-pound class match for first place during the Division 2 sectional meet in Evansville on Saturday, Feb. 18.
