Keeanu Benton added another title to his high school wrestling resume Saturday.
Benton, a Janesville Craig senior, steamrolled the competition at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at Whitewater.
He won the 285-pound weight class with a first-period pin of Lake Geneva Badger’s Kyle Freund to help the Cougars finish eighth in the 42-team event.
“That was a team placement. They had awards for the top eight, so we were happy about that,” Craig coach Mark Mullen said. “Seven out of our 14 guys placed in the top 12.
“Keeanu looked very impressive. He got hit in the eye and got cut, but that really got him fired up.”
Warren Township, out of Illinois, won the team title with 285 points. Wrightstown was second at 271. Craig scored 183 to lead all area teams. Edgerton had 158, Badger 147.5, Elkhorn 146 and Janesville Parker 59.5.
Along with Benton’s championship, Craig got a third-place finish from Mayson MacLennan at 126 pounds. MacLennan went 6-1 over the course of the two-day event.
“He lost a really close quarterfinal match right at the buzzer but really came back today and wrestled hard,” Mullen said. “He dominated everyone he saw today.”
Parker’s top finish came from freshman Jakob Williams, who was fourth at 132 pounds.
“I’m so proud of him and how he handles himself,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said. “He’s calm, cool, collected. Being a freshman and getting fourth here is outstanding.”
Elkhorn’s Daniel Stilling won the title at 145 pounds. The Elks also got third-place finishes from Payton Jacobson (113) and Colman Karl (152).
Parker hosts Beloit Memorial in a Big Eight dual Friday. Craig wrestles in a dual tournament at Lodi on Saturday.
Mid-States
Wrestling Classic
At Whitewater
TEAM SCORES
Warren 285, Wrightstown 271, Weyauwega-Fremont 226, Union Grove 216, Appleton North 201.5, Cedar Grove-Belgium 200, West Bend East 197.5, Janesville Craig 183, Oconomowoc 180, Kewaskum 177.5, Dundee Crown 159, Edgerton 158, Nicolet 149, Badger 147.5, Elkhorn 146 … Whitewater 68, Janesville Parker 59.5, Beloit Turner 54, Delavan-Darien 37
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES WITH AREA WRESTLERS
106—Sawyer Nash (War) maj. dec. Cooper Willis (UG), 12-3. Third: Josh Stritesky (Bad) dec. Michael Smith (AN), 8-3. 113—Austin Nash (War) dec. Quintin Gehrmann (Jef), 5-3. Third: Payton Jacobson (Elk) dec. Johnny Lopez (Wauc), 5-0. 120—Cade Willis (UG) dec. Cameron Domke (War), 5-0. 126—Cian Fischer (WF) dec. Evan Husko (Wauc), 9-2. Third: Mayson MacLennan (JC) pinned Braeden Ott (Nic), 3:32. 132—Justin Kempf (WF) pinned Cayden Henschel (WBE), 2:57. Third: CJ Grisar (WW) pinned Jakob Williams (JP), 1:34. 138—Ian Laatsch (AN) pinned Jalin Conner (MBT), 1:08. Third: Cole Bavery (Edg) pinned Gabriel Scales (DC), 0:43. 145—Daniel Stilling (Elk) dec. Ben Durocher (Wri), 5-0.
152—Keagan Lazar (Oco) dec. Walker VandeHey (Wri), 7-2. Third: Colman Karl (Elk) pinned Isaiah Parker (War), 2:14. 160—Eric Bauer (Kew) maj. dec. Dean Neff (Jef), 11-2. 170—Parker Keckeisen (Nic) tech. fall Tanner Goeman (Kew), 23-8. 182—Robbie Ruth (Ore) pinned Justin Peake (John), 2:48. 195—Alex Schmidt (Oco) by medical forfeit over Barron Masi (UG). 220—Jacob Somlai (BC) pinned Christian Goeden (War), 1:07. 285—Keeanu Benton (JC) pinned Kyle Freund (Bad), 1:32. Third: Reed Farrington (Edg) pinned Ethan Witcpalek (Wri), 1:56.
