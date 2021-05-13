Despite an impressive coaching resume, Mark Mullen was never one to toot his own horn.
In 11 seasons as Janesville Craig’s wrestling coach, Mullen’s teams won seven Big Eight Conference dual-meet and tournament titles, never finished below third place, and since a coach of the year award was first established in 2016, he won it four times.
Yet despite all the accolades Mullen compiled, he was always quick to praise the kids and those he surrounded himself with. He preferred to stay in the shadows and let everyone else soak in the success the program had under his tutelage.
Mullen retired as head coach last week after an amazing run.
He will continue on as a physical education teacher at Craig.
“I’m 52 years old and have been coaching wrestling in some capacity for 30 years,” Mullen said. “My son, Grant, is a senior, and I just felt like it was time to step aside.
“I won’t be disappearing from the sport and will probably volunteer at some point, but right now, I’d like to enjoy more family time and some other things I’ve missed out on.”
Mullen started coaching at the high school level while attending the University of Wisconsin.
He spent three seasons as an assistant coach for wrestling and football at Madison West. Mullen was a standout prep wrestler at Stoughton High School.
He took over for Jeff Kaster as Craig’s head coach in 2010 and compiled an overall dual meet record of 155-57 in 11 seasons, including an undefeated regular season in 2019-20. His conference record was 64-10, including a 12-1 record against crosstown rival Janesville Parker. Mullen was instrumental in establishing the Kaster/Cramer Cup trophy, which is named after legendary Janesville coaches Joe Kaster and Ron Cramer and is given annually to the winner of the Craig vs. Parker dual meet.
At the 2020 Big Eight tournament, Mullen’s team set a record by winning the tournament by more than 100 points. That team ended the season ranked eighth in the state but lost to state powerhouse Stoughton in the Division 1 team sectional title meet.
Craig had 31 conference champions under Mullen, 17 state qualifiers, three state finalists and a state champion in Airk Furseth at 113 pounds in 2015.
“That was a thrill,” Mullen said of Furseth’s state title. “And the other thing that really sticks out is getting Nate Ellis and Keeanu Benton in the state semifinals in the same year. That had never happened before.
“But really, there aren’t a lot of memories that aren’t good. The program went a lot farther than anyone ever thought it would. The only thing that held us back year-after-year was having Stoughton in the same sectional.”
Mullen was an excellent Xs and Os coach but also knew the importance of interacting with his team—both on and off the mat. As a physical education teacher, Mullen was able to see his wrestlers on a daily basis either in class or in the hallways.
“I have so much respect for (former Craig coach) Bill O’Leary because he’s the one that really taught me how important building relationships were,” Mullen said. “And that’s the one thing I think I’ll miss the most—those daily interactions with the kids. That’s when you really get to know them.”
Mark Mullen left a positive, lasting impression on the Craig wrestling program. Just don’t tell him that.