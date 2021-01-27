In a pandemic-driven high school winter sports season, Mother Nature has done her part to stay out of the mix.
The vast majority of postponements and cancellations have been pandemic-related.
That was until Tuesday. A winter storm belted the area overnight Monday and forced the majority of area school districts to close for the day. No school meant no sports, and nothing for this reporter to cover on what would normally be a very busy Tuesday night.
So with a rare weekday night off, I decided to spend the day researching the upcoming WIAA tournament series that begins in earnest Saturday with wrestling regionals and boys swim sectionals. Boys hockey tournament play begins Tuesday.
Here’s a look at area prospects heading into tournament competition.
Boys swimming and diving
Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker will compete in the Division 1 Muskego Sectional on Saturday.
The city schools caught a break without having to compete in the same sectional as Big Eight powerhouses Madison Memorial, Madison West, Middleton and Verona/Mount Horeb, but Parker coach Eric Rhodes said it will still be tough for Janesville swimmers to qualify for state.
“It’s possible, but for us, we’d really have to have someone swim a time that was much faster than they’ve ever swam before,” Rhodes said. “I don’t think there’s any question that Janesville’s best bet to get someone through to state is Craig’s Ben Witt.”
The sectional and state format, unlike many other winter sports, has not changed. Six Division 1 sectionals will be held, with individual event winners automatically qualifying for state along with the next 18 fastest times from all sectionals.
Lake Geneva Badger’s co-op team is also in the Muskego Sectional.
The Division 1 state meet will be held Saturday, February 6, at Waukesha South High School.
In Division 2 competition Saturday, Milton and the Edgerton/Evansville co-op team are part of the Fort Atkinson Sectional, while Delavan-Darien, Elkhorn and Whitewater compete at the Nicolet Sectional.
The Division 2 state meet is Friday, February 5 at Waukesha South High School.
Boys hockey
The puck drops Tuesday night for the Janesville Bluebirds and Milton Red Hawks. Both teams are in the Division 1 Brookfield East Sectional.
The city’s high school co-op team is 4-12 with two regular-season games left.
The eighth-seeded Bluebirds host ninth-seeded New Berlin Eisenhower on Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena, with top-ranked University School of Milwaukee looming in a regional final game.
Milton is 0-6 on the season and seeded 10th in the sectional. The Red Hawks open tournament play Tuesday at Whitefish Bay.
Both teams are certainly longshots to make any type of postseason run, but the two teams were able to play against each other last Saturday at the varsity level for the first time ever. That’s a win/win for both programs.
In girls hockey, the Rock County Fury co-op team was forced to play as a club team this season and is not eligible for the WIAA’s postseason tournament.
Wrestling
Make no mistake about, wrestlers have the toughest path to state.
As The Gazette Sports Editor Eric Schmoldt pointed out in his column last week, COVID-related concerns changed the landscape on not only the regular season but also the postseason. Wrestlers were limited to one match every seven days. The state tournament format allows for 16 wrestlers in each weight class, but for the 2021 tournament to be held in Kaukauna on Saturday, February 13, only eight wrestlers—the top two finishers from the four sectionals—will advance to state.
Craig and Parker compete in the Mukwonago Sectional with too many other state-ranked teams and wrestlers to name. Finishing in the top two for any Janesville wrestler will be a tall task. Milton and Elkhorn are also in the Mukwonago Sectional.
Elkhorn’s Joey Showalter is the top area-ranked wrestler in Division 1. The junior is ranked No. 1 at 113 pounds. Parker senior Jakob Williams is ranked eighth at 145.
In Division 2, Evansville’s Austin Scofield is ranked fourth at 145, teammate Owen Heiser is sixth at 160 and Colin Roberts seventh at 195.
Also in Division 2, Delavan-Darien’s Owen Chelminiak is fifth and Whitewater’s Carter Friend sixth at 170.
Orfordville Parkview’s Wyatt Egan is ranked seventh in Division 3 at 170 and teammate Luke Schwengels eighth at 182.
The one-day Division 2 state tournament is at Adams-Friendship High School, with the one-day Division 3 state tournament set for Wausau East High School.
Evansville is ranked fifth as a team in Division 2 and has an excellent shot to wrestle for a team sectional title Tuesday. The Blue Devils are the highest-ranked team in their sectional.