The Milton wrestling team claimed eight of 14 possible spots on the all-Badger East Conference first team.
Two more Red Hawks earned second-team honors.
Milton won the Badger Conference team championship in a runaway this season, scoring 372.5 points to runner-up Reedsburg’s 246.5 and third-place Stoughton’s 228.
Leading the Milton honors list was sophomore Aeoden Sinclair, a first-team pick at 170 pounds. Sinclair went 48-1 on the season, losing only to an out-of-state opponent, and won the WIAA Division 1 state championship at 170 with three technical falls and one decision at state.
Matt Haldiman, a junior 126-pounder, made the first team after finishing as state runner-up. He also finished second in the Badger Conference meet.
Other Red Hawks making the first team:
- Freshman Jesse Reid (18-14) at 106, who took second in the Badger Conference tournament (East and West combined).
- Freshman Aiden Slama (39-7) at 113, the Badger champion who went on to finish sixth at state.
- Senior Hunter Kieliszewski (19-7) at 138, who took third in the Badger tournament.
- Junior Royce Nilo (40-10) at 146, the Badger Conference individual champion and sixth-place state finisher.
- Senior Michael Schliem (40-9) at 160, who won the Badger Conference championship and qualified for state.
- Senior Kade Desormeau (36-7) at 182, the Badger Conference champion who also won a sectional title to advance to state.
Milton wrestlers making the second team were seniors Charlie Eckert (32-12) at 195 and Caleb Peters at 285. In the Badger Conference tournament, Eckert finished as runner-up and Peters was fifth.
BADGER EAST CONFERENCE
2021-22 ALL-CONFERENCE WRESTLING
FIRST TEAM
106 pounds—Jesse Reid, fr., Milton (18-14 record)
113—Aiden Slama, fr., Milton (39-7)
120—Chance Suddeth, jr., Stoughton (51-6)
126—Matt Haldiman, jr., Milton (42-8)
132—Nicolar Rivera, sr., Stoughton (53-0)
138—Hunter Kieliszewski, sr., Milton (19-7)
145—Royce Nilo, jr., Milton (40-10)
152—Trenton Dow, sr., Stoughton (43-12)
160—Michael Schliem, sr., Milton (40-9)
170—Aeoden Sinclair, so., Milton (48-1)
182—Kade Desormeau, sr., Milton (36-7)
195—Gabriel Klatt, so., Beaver Dam (52-2)
220—Guenther Switzer, sr., Monona Grove/McFarland (37-5)
285—Griffin Empey, jr., Stoughton (52-2)
SECOND TEAM
106—Rolando Trevino, Beaver Dam; 113—Bryce Volla, Fort Atkinson; 120—Noah Horwath, Fort Atkinson; 126—Jaden Denman, Monona Grove/McFarland; 132—Kyler Neuberger, Beaver Dam; 138—Jacob Ashland, Fort Atkinson; 145—Oscar Wilkowski, Watertown; 152—Ryan Bergman, Watertown; 160—Aiden Worden, Fort Atkinson; 170—Brody Hemauer, DeForest; 182—Elijah Bauer, DeForest; 195—Charlie Eckert, Milton; 220—Beckett Spilde, Stoughton; 285—Caleb Peters, Milton.
HONORABLE MENTION
106—Austin Nickels, Monona Grove/McFarland; 132—Cole Sarbacker, Stoughton; 195—Kaden Hooker, Waunakee.