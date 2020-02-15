Evansville/Albany's regional wrestling dominance continued Saturday.
The Blue Devils won their WIAA Division 2 regional in their home gym, giving them seven consecutive regional crowns.
Bolstered by five regional champions, Evansville/Albany scored 258.5 points, beating second-place Edgerton by 30.5.
The Blue Devils, ranked No. 7 in the state in D2, will compete at the D2 Lodi Sectional on Tuesday night. Richland Center, Lodi and Prairie du Chien also advanced to that team sectional.
Gunner Katzenmeyer (106 pounds), Austin Scofield (126), Matt Kostroun (132), Ricky Braunschweig (160) and Collin Roberts (182) won regional crowns for Evansville/Albany. Camden Staver (113), Gavin Frey (120), Nick Wille (138), Cutter Lange (220) and Waylon Klitzman (285) finished second to join them in advancing to next Saturday's Evansville/Albany Sectional.
Edgerton will have six wrestlers at sectionals, including regional champs Ryen Hazzard (113), Cole Bavery (145), Trevor Wilkinson (170) and Reed Farrington (285).
Turner, which finished third, also had six sectional qualifiers. Devon Harbison (120), Andres Beltran (138), Drew Ries (195) and Trey Griinke (220) all won regional titles.
Whitewater's Carter Friend won the regional at 152 pounds.
The team sectional Tuesday in Lodi begins at 6 p.m. Evansville/Albany will be seeking its second-ever trip to the team state tournament (2014).
D2 Evansville/Albany Regional
TEAM SCORES
Evansville/Albany 258.5, Edgerton 228, Turner 202.5, Whitewater 153, Brodhead/Juda 125.5, Clinton 33
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES AND SECOND-PLACE WRESTLEBACKS IF NECESSARY
(Top two advance to Evansville/Albany Sectional)
106--Gunner Katzenmeyer (EA) pinned Jacob Lomar (BJ), 0:45.
113--Ryen Hazzard (Edg) dec. Camden Staver (EA), 11-6. Second: Staver pinned Cooper Hammond (Whi), 0:59.
120--Devon Harbison (Tur) by medical forfeit over Gavin Frey (EA). Second: Frey dec. Seth Mansfield (BJ), 5-2.
126--Austin Scofield (EA) tech. fall Justin Teague (Tur), 19-2, 2:45.
132--Matt Kostroun (EA) pinned Sawyer Strouse (Edg), 2:58. Second: Strouse dec. Aaron Porras (Whi), 3-0.
138--Andres Beltran (Tur) dec. Nick Wille (EA), 6-4.
145--Cole Bavery (Edg) pinned David Cushman (Whi), 0:51.
152--Carter Friend (Whi) by sudden victory over Tre'veon Bivens (Tur), 3-1.
160--Ricky Braunschweig (EA) dec. Brian McCullough (BJ), 9-5. Second: Hunter Seblom (Edg) pinned McCullough, 1:42.
170--Trevor Wilkinson (Edg) pinned Cole Hoesly (BJ), 3:05.
182--Collin Roberts (EA) pinned Dominic Hogan (Edg), 0:55.
195--Drew Ries (Tur) pinned Sam Hedding (Edg), 0:47.
220--Trey Griinke (Tur) pinned Cutter Lange (EA), 4:27.
285--Reed Farrington (Edg) pinned Waylon Klitzman (EA), 0:10.
- Christian Life wins D3 Parkview Regional--Kenosha Christian Life scored 281 points to win the Parkview Regional. The hosts were second with 194 points.
Parkview had four regional champions and six sectional qualifiers. The regional champs were Korben Brown (152), Wyatt Egan (160), Luke Schwengels (182) and Evan Suer (106).
D3 Parkview Regional
TEAM SCORES
Kenosha Christian Life 281, Parkview 194, Deerfield 134, Kenosha St. Joe's 94.5, Cambridge 86, Palmyra-Eagle 77.5
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES AND SECOND-PLACE WRESTLEBACKS IF NECESSARY
(Top two advance to Dodgeland Sectional)
106--Evan Suer (Par) was the lone entrant. 113--Troy Dolphin (KCL) pinned Nicholas McDonough (Deer), 1:54. 120--Nathan Calabrese (KCL) pinned Caleb Kendall (Cam), 3:47. 126--Javis Pinter (KCL) pinned Jack McDonough (Deer), 4:20. 132--Harley Rivera (KCL) pinned Nicholas Wilfong (Deer), 0:41. 138--Kade Pinter (KCL) def. Breden Peterson (Deer), 0:50. Second: Benjamin Franklin (KSJ) pinned Peterson, 3:15. 145--Sam Wilson (KCL) pinned Ray Bach (Deer), 3:52.
152--Korben Brown (Par) by injury over Jacob Moody (Cam), 2:13. 160--Wyatt Egan (Par) dec. Carl Travis (KCL), 3-0. 170--Austin Pogreba (PE) tech. fall Sid Jackson (Deer), 16-1, 5:49. 182--Luke Schwengels (Par) pinned Jacob Shaffer (KCL), 0:20. 195--Jake Pronschinske (PE) pinned Travis Pulaski (Par), 1:36. 220--Isaiah Hernandez (KCL) pinned Gage Everson (Par), 2:44. 285--Evan Grubbs (KCL) pinned Daniel Sickels (Par), 0:37.