Being the biggest guy in the starting lineup doesn’t mean the heavyweight wrestler can’t begin the show.

Janesville Parker’s Salvador Acosta got that opportunity Tuesday night and got things rolling for the Vikings.

Acosta collected a 6-2 decision at 285 pounds, and the rest of the Vikings took it from there in a 69-11 Big Eight Conference victory at Madison La Follette,

“We bumped him up, and he got out first,” Parker coach Shane Fleming said of Acosta. “That was exciting.”

The Lancers forfeited in five weight classes, and the Vikings earned six pins, which made it a quick evening at La Follette.

“It was a good team effort,” Fleming said. “They had a lot of energy. They were kind of flat on Saturday.”

Owen Pittenger (106), Deezle Richards (120), Blake Krueger (138), Jakob Williams (145), Nicolas Lux (160) and Bryce Heerey (195) recorded pins for the Vikings.

Parker, now 2-0 in the Big Eight Conference, will compete in the two-day Ed Steck Tournament in West Allis starting Friday night.

PARKER 69, LA FOLLETTE 11

106--Owen Pittenger (JP) pinned Irie Jackson, 4:40; 113--Tracey Kessler (JP) won by forfeit. 120--Deezle Richards (JP) pinned Sean Fahey, 1:42. 126--Luke Pleiss (JP) won by forfeit. 132--Drexel Norman (JP) won by forfeit. 138--Blake Krueger (JP) pinned Lilliana Martinez, :34.

145--Jakob Williams (JP) pinned James Lacey, 5:12. 152--Dominic Dransfield (JP) won by forfeit. 160--Nicolas Lux (JP) pinned Logan Dwyer, :27. 170--Daniel Cain (ML) won by forfeit. 182--Jackson Mankowski (ML) technical fall over Andrew Nickols, 25-10. 195--Bryce Heerey (JP) pinned Adam Northington, :27. 220--Adam Marshall (JP) won by forfeit. 285--Salvador Acosta (JP) dec. Alfred Payton, 6-2.

Starting weight--285.