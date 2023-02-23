Six Milton Red Hawks walked into the Kohl Center in Madison to start their treks toward a state championship, and all six were still in contention after the first day of competition.
Aiden Slama (120), Matt Haldiman (126), Tyson Peach (132), Royce Nilo (145) and Aeoden Sinclair (220) all won a pair of matches to advance to the Division 1 semifinals in their respective boys weight classes, while Madi Peach (114) did the same in the single-class girls bracket in her class. Sinclair and Madi Peach each recorded a pair of pinfalls on Day One of the state tournament.
In addition to the Milton success, Cayden Brandenburg of Janesville Parker also reached the Division 1 boys semifinals at 160 pounds. He started his day with an 11-2 major decision over Jackson Hughes of Onalaska/Luther), then sweated out a 3-2 decision against Peyton Fry of Reedsburg.
Brandenburg scored in the first period with a two-point takedown, then got an escape in the second period. Fry got a point for Brandenburg stalling and another for an escape in the third to get back within one, but the Vikings wrestler held on to advance.
Also in Division 1, Logan Clausen (106) and Santino Butitta (170) of Lake Geneva Badger are in the consolation bracket and are hoping for a podium finish, along with Braden Zoellner (195) of Elkhorn.
In the Division 2 brackets, Danny and Owen Heiser of Evansville both reached the quarterfinal round at 132 and 182 pounds, respectively. Owen Heiser will take on Sam Schwengels of Parkview/Albany, while Schwengels' teammate Wesley Egan reached the quarterfinal round at 220 pounds. Christopher Karbash of Delavan-Darien also made the quarterfinals in the 126-pound bracket.
Two girls wrestlers from Badger High joined Madi Peach in girls semifinals: Carley Ceshker at 126 pounds and Ella Creighton at 185. Their teammate, Cameran Jansen, is in the consolation bracket at 145 pounds and will wrestle Janesville Parker's Victoria-Anna Kampman. Lauren Buehler of Whitewater is wrestling in the 114-pound consolation bracket.
WIAA INDIVIDUAL STATE WRESTLING
BOYS DIVISION 1
SEMIFINALS FRIDAY (area wrestlers only)
120—Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc) vs. Aiden Slama (Milton). 126—Matt Haldiman (Milton) vs. Jacob Herm (Neenah). 132—Tyson Peach (Milton) vs. Bryan Winans (Kaukauna). 145—Jacob Ward (Bay Port) vs. Royce Nilo (Milton). 160—Garrett Willuweit (Marshfield) vs. Cayden Brandenburg (Janesville Parker). 220—Aeoden Sinclair (Milton) vs. Ryan Mazer (Mukwonago).
CONSOLATION BRACKET MATCHES FRIDAY
106—Evan Gill (Burlington) vs. Logan Clausen (Lake Geneva Badger). 170—Santino Butitta (Lake Geneva Badger) vs. Eli Gast (Neenah). 195—Zack Peterson (River Falls) vs. Braden Zoellner (Elkhorn).
BOYS DIVISION 2
QUARTERFINALS FRIDAY (area wrestlers only)
126—Christopher Karbash (Delavan-Darien) vs. Mason Mau (Belleville/Montello/New Glarus). 132—Danny Heiser (Evansville) vs. Breckin Burzynski (Stanley-Boyd). 182—Owen Heiser (Evansville) vs. Sam Schwengels (Parkview/Albany). 220—Wesley Egan (Parkview/Albany) vs. Damon Schmidt (Brillion).
GIRLS
SEMIFINALS FRIDAY (area wrestlers only)
114—Bopa Quintana (Sun Prairie) vs. Madi Peach (Milton). 126—Dealya Collins (Mineral Point) vs. Carley Ceshker (Lake Geneva Badger). 185—Ella Creighton (Lake Geneva Badger) vs. Christiana Nordstrom (Wausau West)
CONSOLATION BRACKET MATCHES FRIDAY
114—Kylee Kurszewski (Neenah) vs. Lauren Buehler (Whitewater). 145—Victoria-Anna Kampman (Janesville Parker) vs. Cameran Jansen (Lake Geneva Badger).
