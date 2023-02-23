01STOCK_WRESTLING

Six Milton Red Hawks walked into the Kohl Center in Madison to start their treks toward a state championship, and all six were still in contention after the first day of competition.

Aiden Slama (120), Matt Haldiman (126), Tyson Peach (132), Royce Nilo (145) and Aeoden Sinclair (220) all won a pair of matches to advance to the Division 1 semifinals in their respective boys weight classes, while Madi Peach (114) did the same in the single-class girls bracket in her class. Sinclair and Madi Peach each recorded a pair of pinfalls on Day One of the state tournament.

