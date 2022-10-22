LAKE GENEVA — Who better to know how to read a quarterback than another quarterback?
That was the advantage Badger High had with Oak Creek just four yards away from a potential game-tying or even winning touchdown Friday night in its first-round WIAA Division 1 playoff football game in Lake Geneva.
On fourth-and-goal with just more than a minute left in the game, the Knights had just been stopped on a 3-yard run to the Badger 4 on third-and-goal. On fourth down, Oak Creek junior quarterback Cade Palkowski, a left-handed thrower, rolled to his right.
In the Badger secondary, J.P. Doyle—the Badgers’ talented junior QB who also played on defense most of the game—rushed toward Palkowski, who threw toward the corner of the end zone. The pass never got there. Doyle knocked it down, and then ran once and handed the ball off to fullback Landon Nottestad twice for a first down that clinched the Badgers’ 21-14 victory over the visitors.
Badger High (9-1) the third-seeded team in its eight-team Division 1 grouping, travels to Mukowonago next Friday to play the No. 2-seeded Indians, who defeated No. 7-seeded Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon Tech 56-0 in their first-round game Friday night.
Doyle, who rushed 17 times for 62 yards in Badgers’ run-dominated offense, guessed wrong on his initial analysis of Oak Creek’s fourth-down play.
“I thought he was going to run a slant, so I was breaking on that,” Doyle said. “Then I saw him drop his hips out, and I knew he was going outside.
“I broke on it and luckily got there.”
Earlier in that drive, Doyle came up and leveled an Oak Creek receiver moments after he had caught a pass, which revved up the Badger sideline. He also had an interception in the third quarter.
“It’s fun to get in there and change it up a bit,” Doyle said.
Doyle also had fun on offense, scoring the Badgers’ first two touchdowns on runs of 11 and 2 yards in the first and third quarters.
His 11-yarder with 5:36 left in the first quarter capped a 6-play, 45-yard drive the first time Badger had the ball. All the plays were runs, with Nottestad carrying three times for 23 yards.
Nottestad led the rushing attack with 93 yards on 18 carries.
But any thoughts the home crowd might have had of an easy victory disappeared on the Knights’ next possession.
Oak Creek went 80 yards in 17 time-consuming plays and tied the game at 7-all on Palkowski’s 4-yard pass on a slant route on 4th-and goal with 9:01 left in the first half.
The Pirates then shocked the Badgers after a push pass from punter Matt O’Grady to Cade Scheideman on 4th-and-6 from the Oak Creek 45 was ruled short of the first-down marker.
Oak Creek took over at their 39. On first down, Palkowski threw deep down the right sideline that Brayden Rohde gathered in at about the 30 and sprinted into the end zone with 3:55 left in the half to put the visitors ahead 14-7.
That was the halftime score.
Doyle’s interception—when he batted a pass up and grabbed it with one hand—came on a 2nd-and-8 play from the Oak Creek 11. Midway through the third quarter. His 31-yard return put the ball on the Knights’ 9.
Doyle then made one of his few errors of the night when he threw a pass down the middle on 4th-and-goal from the 9. Oak Creek linebacker Sean Botch picked it off and ran it back to the 40.
But the Pirates were called for roughing Doyle after the pass, and Badger regained possession and a first down at the Oak Creek 4.
It took two runs by Doyle to cover that distance and tie the game at 14-all after Andrew Karnatz’s extra-point conversion with 4:05 left in the third quarter.
Oak Creek drove to the Badger 47 but was forced to punt. Badger took over at its 10 but lost a yard on three plays.
O’Grady—a freshman—then unloaded a 70-yard punt—to change field position early in the fourth quarter. The Badger defense forced a three-and-out, and Badger took over at its 28.
Doyle’s only completion in five attempts went for 22 yards to Scheideman on first down advanced the ball to the 50. Seven consecutive runs covered those 50 yards, with Nottestad going through left guard for the final six.
Karnatz’s kick put the home team up 21-14 with 6:33 left and set up Oak Creek’s final drive.
Badger coach Matt Hensler praised the starting offensive line of juniors Alex Lindbloom, Brandon Watrous, Jackson Braden and Lucas Adkins and senior EJ Gritzner, along with senior tight end Aeneas Hayes for helping the run game gain 180 yards on 42 attempts.
“They’re awesome,” Doyle said. “They’ve been carrying us all season.”
And now the Badgers get a shot at Mukwonago.
“Our goal is to move on,” Hensler said. “We have a bunch of kids that are willing and coachable. It’s awesome. I’m so excited to have another week to coach them.”
BADGER 21, OAK CREEK 14
Oak Creek;0;14;0;0—14;
Badger;7;0;7;7—21;
Scoring summary: B—J.P. Doyle, 11 run (Andrew Karnatz kick). OC—Joey Flaherty, 7 pass from Cade Palkowski (Beni Hysaliu kick). OC—Brayden Rohde, 61 pass from Palkowski (Hysaliu kick). B—Doyle, 2 run (Karnatz kick). B—Landon Nottestad, 6 run (Karnatz kick).
Statistics: First downs—OC 14, LGB 14. Rushes-yards—OC 32-104, B—42-180. Yards passing—OC 128, B 23. Passes (att.-comp-int.)—OC 19-10-1, B 6-2-0. Fumbles-lost—OC 0-0, B 1-0. Penalties—OC, 2-20,B 4-30.