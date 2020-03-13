JANESVILLE
Late Thursday night, the WIAA canceled the remainder of its high school winter sports season.
That meant the end of the girls basketball state tournament after just four of 15 scheduled games at the Resch Center in Green Bay. And it meant the end of the boys basketball tournament, which had wrapped up sectional semifinal games just hours earlier.
For now at least, the spring sports season remains on track, according to a WIAA statement Friday afternoon.
"There are no changes to the WIAA Spring Sports Season at this time," the release stated. "The WIAA staff and Board of Control have not made any alterations to the spring sports season at this point. We are monitoring what is happening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization.
"The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined that suspension of any contests and practices are directed, we will notify our member schools with instructions and look to any adjustments to the Tournament Procedures to allow post-season to be played."
The statement also encouraged schools to make the best decisions for themselves at the local level.
School districts around the state Friday began announcing school closings and cancellations, extensions of spring breaks and moves to online classes. Some of those moves were through the end of March and some well into April.
Janesville Parker athletic director Clayton Kreger and Janesville Craig athletic director Ben McCormick said their schools' track and field programs were practicing as normally scheduled Friday.
"We're taking it day by day," Kreger said Friday afternoon. "We're still planning practices Monday for softball and baseball pitchers and catchers. At least that's as of 3:22 p.m. Friday."
The first day high school track meets could be held, per the official WIAA calendar, is Tuesday.
The first day high school softball games are scheduled to be played is March 24. The first day for baseball games is one week later. Both sports are scheduled to start practice Monday, with only pitchers and catchers allowed to practice for the first week in baseball.
The spring season also includes boys golf, girls soccer and boys tennis.
"We're going forward but know things may change by the minute," McCormick said. "We're operating with the plan no competitions are going to happen through March, but practices are on as usual."
The first event on Craig's athletic calendar, as of Friday afternoon, was an indoor track and field meet March 21 at UW-Whitewater. The first softball games are scheduled for March 27, with baseball scheduled to play March 31. A girls soccer tournament scheduled for April 3-4 at UW-La Crosse has been canceled.
A track and field meet Parker was set to attend March 20 at UW-Platteville has been canceled. The first softball game is scheduled for March 24, with soccer April 2 and baseball April 3.