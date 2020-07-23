There will be a fall high school sports season in Wisconsin.
Exactly which or how many schools are able to participate, what that season looks like and what kind of championship run it includes remains to be seen.
The WIAA Board of Control voted 8-3 on Tuesday to attempt to have the fall season but to delay its start due to circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports considered low-risk by health officials (boys and girls cross country, girls golf, girls swim and girls tennis) can begin practicing Aug. 17. Higher-risk fall sports (football, boys soccer and volleyball) cannot begin practice until the week of Sept. 7.
Districts that opt not to participate in fall sports or that are not allowed to participate due to local pandemic restrictions or guidelines will be provided an opportunity to conduct fall sports next spring.
The scheduling decision affects only the 2020-21 school year.
The WIAA added the July meeting to its schedule to discuss fall sports and to consider a plan that proposed moving fall sports to the spring of 2021 and the spring sports to the summer of 2021. After much discussion, that proposal was never put to a vote.
This story will be updated.