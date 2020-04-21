The WIAA made it official Tuesday: Wisconsin’s high school spring sports season and tournaments are canceled.
Prior to Tuesday, the WIAA had suspended spring sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The association’s Board of Control met in an online meeting Tuesday and voted 10-1 to cancel the season.
The move was not surprising after Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday extended the state’s safer-at-home order and closed the state’s schools for the remainder of the school year—through June 30.
“I had a pretty good idea we weren’t going to have a season when schools shut down, but it’s still been sad and disheartening,” said Janesville Craig senior Brooke Parkhurst, a first-team all-Big Eight Conference midfielder in girls soccer last spring. “We all look forward to our senior year.”
The Big Eight and Badger conferences announced Thursday after Evers extended his order that their springs seasons were canceled.
Officials in Illinois canceled their spring high school sports seasons Tuesday, and Iowa’s spring season was canceled Friday, as well.
High school sports were halted in Wisconsin by the WIAA late in the night March 12, ending the girls state basketball tournament after one day of play and the boys tournament after the completion of sectional semifinals.
Some spring sports practices had started, but no events had been held and the season was suspended when Evers first issued his order March 13.
“It’s been pretty tough. It was supposed to be my last season, and now just sitting at home isn’t really fun,” said Delavan-Darien senior softball player Jasmin Speth. “It’s really sad. It was supposed to be the last of everything. Spring of senior year is the most exciting—softball season, prom, graduation, musicals.
“I think the best part of high school got ripped away from us.”
The WIAA assessed its options and voted the spring season canceled but did leave open the possibility for those senior athletes to gain some closure.
The Board of Control in its vote also extended summer contact periods for spring sport coaches from five days to 30 days. After the conclusion of the school year (July 1), if government orders and regulations allow, teams—including athletes currently in grades 9-12—would be allowed to practice and hold competitions. Such decisions would be made at the local level.
“We want to extend our sincere empathy and regrets to all the student-athletes and coaches that have worked hard in anticipation of participating in sports this spring, particularly the seniors,” WIAA Executive Director Dave Anderson said in a press release. “The Board of Control and Executive Staff have been resolute in their hopes to preserve some chance to play one more time, and it is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes.”
With a long wait and many questions still looming, Parkhurst said she was still sorting out her feelings on the possibility of playing with her high school soccer teammates again later this summer.
“I have mixed feelings about that,” Parkhurst said. “After I graduate, I think it’ll feel like high school is over.
“But I’d also like to have those last few soccer matches with my teammates if I could.”