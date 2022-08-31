Janesville Parker High volleyball coach Andy Kimball had a solid foundation last season with two four-year starters on the court in outside hitters Jayda Schober and Kylee Skrzypchak.
“We haven’t had to worry about those two positions the last four years,” Kimball said.
That duo of second-team All-Big Eight Conference players has graduated.
Now, Kimball is working his way to put out his best lineup as the 2022 season got underway last weekend in the two-day Cougars/Vikings Classic. Parker went 0-11 in the tournament.
“We have six seniors but three of them are new to the squad,” Kimball said Tuesday night. “It going to be a new looking lineup.”
Kimball said junior Kaelyn Minik looked good during the first week of practice at middle blocker and played well in the opening tournament.
Another junior, Tanya Allen, looks to be the starter on the right side.
“We’re hoping she can step in,” Kimball said. “She’s an athletic player that has the potential to get some big swings if we can get her the ball.”
Two returning seniors Jenna Runaas and Karlie Zimmermann saw action on the varsity last year.
“There’s a lot of new faces,” Kimball said.
Isabel Perry is a junior who likely will start at outside hitter after seeing playing time toward the end of last season.
“I’m going to have one sophomore, Addison Jones, who will be joining us on varsity as a middle blocker,” Kimball said.
“We have a lot of girls that can do a lot of different things,” Kimball said. “But we don’t have a lot of girls who are big-time terminators in scoring points.
“But we have hope that we will get where we want to be this year,” the head coach said. “Tanya and Kaelyn are athletic players, and if we can bring (Addison) along in the middle, we’ll just kind of grow as the season goes along.”
Kimball remains enthusiastic despite a rough start to the season.
“We really stressed that we need to focus on who we will become and not who we are now.
“We’ve got lots of new faces on the court this season that need to get that varsity experience. When you get a bunch of new kids, you have to learn what makes them click and how to motivate them.”
