East Troy had little trouble with Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the WIAA Division 2 state championship, winning 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

The Rock Valley Conference champions won their second title and first since 2013. Sophomore Katie Winkler led the Trojans (31-8) with 20 kills and eight digs.

Kettle Moraine Lutheran (31-11) hit just .083 in the loss.

EAST TROY 3, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 0

KM Lutheran 22 19 13

East Troy 25 25 25

Division 1: Burlington dropped a close first set against Oconomowoc before rallying to repeat as state champion.

The Demons (39-5) won, 25-27, 30-28, 25-19, 25-17, to clinch the fourth title in program history. Grace Peyron and Coley Haggard had 13 kills apiece to lead Burlington.

Oconomowoc (31-8) ended the first set on Maleah Howe’s kill and pushed the Demons again in the second set before fading.

BURLINGTON 3, OCONOMOWOC 1

Oconomowoc 27 28 19 17

Burlington 25 30 25 25

Division 3: Stratford’s unbeaten season ended with a five-set loss to Lake Country Lutheran, which won its second straight title.

Jennifer O’Keefe had 22 kills to lead the Warriors (38-11), who claimed a 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 15-7 victory to sink the Tigers (44-1), who were making their first championship appearance.

Mazie Nagel totaled 18 kills and 22 digs for Stratford.

LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 3, STRATFORD 2

Stratford 25 16 17 25 7

Lake Country 23 25 25 21 15

Division 4: Burlington Catholic Central weathered Clayton’s second-set challenge on its way to a sweep, 25-17, 28-26, 25-22.

Sammie Seib led the Hilltoppers (39-7) with 20 kills and 11 digs. Catholic Central won its sixth state title but first since 2012.

Clayton (29-4), making its sixth straight state appearance, could not defend its 2017 title.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, CLAYTON 0

Clayton 17 26 22

Central 25 28 25

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse