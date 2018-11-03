East Troy had little trouble with Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the WIAA Division 2 state championship, winning 25-22, 25-19, 25-13 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
The Rock Valley Conference champions won their second title and first since 2013. Sophomore Katie Winkler led the Trojans (31-8) with 20 kills and eight digs.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran (31-11) hit just .083 in the loss.
EAST TROY 3, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 0
KM Lutheran 22 19 13
East Troy 25 25 25
Division 1: Burlington dropped a close first set against Oconomowoc before rallying to repeat as state champion.
The Demons (39-5) won, 25-27, 30-28, 25-19, 25-17, to clinch the fourth title in program history. Grace Peyron and Coley Haggard had 13 kills apiece to lead Burlington.
Oconomowoc (31-8) ended the first set on Maleah Howe’s kill and pushed the Demons again in the second set before fading.
BURLINGTON 3, OCONOMOWOC 1
Oconomowoc 27 28 19 17
Burlington 25 30 25 25
Division 3: Stratford’s unbeaten season ended with a five-set loss to Lake Country Lutheran, which won its second straight title.
Jennifer O’Keefe had 22 kills to lead the Warriors (38-11), who claimed a 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 21-25, 15-7 victory to sink the Tigers (44-1), who were making their first championship appearance.
Mazie Nagel totaled 18 kills and 22 digs for Stratford.
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 3, STRATFORD 2
Stratford 25 16 17 25 7
Lake Country 23 25 25 21 15
Division 4: Burlington Catholic Central weathered Clayton’s second-set challenge on its way to a sweep, 25-17, 28-26, 25-22.
Sammie Seib led the Hilltoppers (39-7) with 20 kills and 11 digs. Catholic Central won its sixth state title but first since 2012.
Clayton (29-4), making its sixth straight state appearance, could not defend its 2017 title.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 3, CLAYTON 0
Clayton 17 26 22
Central 25 28 25
