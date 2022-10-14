WHITEWATER—In its final regular-season game, Whitewater came out firing and swept Johnson Creek 3-0 in a nonconference girls volleyball match.
Whitewater (21-6 overall, 8-1 Rock Valley Conference) closed out its season with a dominating victory, sweeping the Bluejays (2-8 overall, 0-1 in Trailways-South Conference) 25-14, 25-11, 25-16. The win came on Dig Pink Night, which the hosts used to raise awareness for breast cancer and those who died from the disease.
Senior Kindyl Kilar led the Whippets with 21 kills and an 86% hit rate.
“(Kindyl) is one of our leaders for sure,” said coach Mary Kilar. “She can really put the ball in any position on the court. So it’s really nice to see her lead a team. But it takes everybody together, and we were really playing together.”
Whitewater was playing together all night. The Whippets started the night with an 8-0 run to set the tempo and were a force serving, on attack and on defense throughout. While individual players shined, the winning factor for the Whippets was their teamwork.
“I can’t say enough about the fact that these guys are a selfless team,” coach Kilar said. “They come in every day and we go to work, we have fun, but we know when to stay disciplined. That’s what I love most about them. It doesn’t matter who’s on the floor. They’re playing like a team and they’re having some fun. I can’t say enough about what this team has done this season and how well they’re playing.”
Whitewater ended conference play in a three-way tie for the regular-season title. Despite tough competition ahead of them in the conference and regional tournaments, Whitewater was able to keep its focus against Johnson Creek.
“I think going into the postseason, we really wanted to end on a high note,” Kindyl Kilar said. “So we all really worked together and really put in the work in practice. And we all just really played as a team tonight, and it was really great to play.”
The Whippets return to action Saturday morning for the Rock Valley Conference tournament at Edgerton High School.