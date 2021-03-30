JANESVILLE
Whitewater High's girls volleyball team brought its unbeaten record to Bob Suter Court on Tuesday night.
The Whippets entered the nonconference match with Janesville Craig with a 7-0 record in the alternate fall season.
Thanks to the play of Emme Bullis and Cora Linos, the winning streak is now eight.
Bullis had 19 kills and 16 digs, while Linos ran the offense at a high level with 27 assists as Whitewater won 3-0. The Whippets won 25-23, 25-13 and 25-19.
Craig (3-4) played well at times, but it was plagued once again by inconsistency both offensively and defensively. The Cougars fell behind 7-0 in set one but rallied to take a 20-19 lead before two unforced errors cost them.
"We win that first game and who knows, maybe the momentum switches," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "But we just, once again, had too many miscues and gave away too many free points.
"And I thought Whitewater played very well defensively. We knew they were a good team coming in and were undefeated, but for the most part we were right there with them. We just have to do a little better job of communicating at certain times and avoiding the unforced errors."
With the first game tied at 20-20, Whitewater took a 22-20 lead on two Craig unforced errors. The Cougars got within 24-23 on Abby Trapp's ace, but a serving error ended the game.
Whitewater dominated the second set. The Whippets rolled to an early lead and never let the Cougars hang around.
Whitewater coach Kathy Bullis said her team continues to impress.
"The girls are really buying in and that's what is most important," Bullis said. "They realize you can't take one day or one practice for granted. They're working so hard and are so happy to be able to play.
"Everybody on this team, whether you're on the court or on the bench, has a crucial role, and that's contributed to our success. The most successful teams I've ever coached, each player has a role, and that's the case with this team."
Game 3 was back and forth until the Whippets went on a 7-2 run to take a 17-12 lead. Emme Bullis had five kills in the game, while Kindyl Kilar had two of her match-high three aces. The match ended on another Craig unforced error.
"We've played a really tough schedule," Budrow said. "And we're getting better. We just have to start eliminating the little miscues and do a better job of communicating with one and other."
Craig hosts Brodhead on Thursday night and Milton on Friday.
Whitewater is off until next Tuesday when it travels to Clinton.
Whitewater;25;25;25
Janesville Craig;23;13;19
Whitewater leaders: Aces--Kindyl Kilar 3; Kills--Emme Bullis 9; Assists--Cora Linos 27; Digs--Bullis 16; Blocks--Linos, Lexi Juoni, Bullis 2
Craig leaders--Aces--Mckaylie Justman 2; Kills--Britten Bertagnoli 13; Assists--Avery Donelson 20; Digs--Abby Trapp 11; Blocks--Justman 2