JANESVILLE
The alternate fall volleyball season began Tuesday night with Janesville Parker hosting Waunakee in a nonconference match.
And although the Vikings were swept 3-0, the final result was not the main story on the night.
Simply getting back on the court was.
Neither team had played a match since November 2019, when both teams advanced to WIAA sectional finals.
Waunakee’s size was the difference Tuesday in a 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 victory, but it was not enough to spoil the mood afterward for Parker coach Andy Kimball.
“I think I’m like most coaches when I say, more than anything, it’s good for these kids to be back in the gym, back with their friends and to have a little bit of normalcy,” Kimball said. “They haven’t played a competitive match since that sectional final, and even though we had a few open gyms, you couldn’t really scrimmage because of the pod restrictions.
“And we’ve had three less days of practice than we normally would going into our (annual) Parker/Craig tournament.”
Waunakee brought an impressive resume with it and lived up to the billing. The Warriors were 46-9 in 2019 and advanced to a sectional final in Division 2, and several of those players returned for this season, including nine seniors.
The Warriors raced out to a 9-1 lead in Game 1 and cruised to the win.
Parker got no closer than six and had trouble matching up with Waunakee’s front line, which had 6-foot-1 Chloe Larsen and 6-2 Kaitlin Jordan. Larsen finished with a match-high seven kills and three blocks.
Waunakee again led all of Game 2 and used a 7-0 run behind the serve of of Jordan to push a 7-5 lead to 13-5. Parker eventually cut the deficit to one at 14-13 behind six straight service points from Kylee Skrzypchak, but Waunakee responded with a 5-0 run to pull away.
“We knew coming in that it was going to be very good competition for our first match,” Kimball said. “They’ve got an excellent program and made it to a sectional final like us.
“I told our ladies afterward, the only spot I’m disappointed in is on the scoreboard. Our effort and energy were great tonight. We just played a very good team that hit the ball extremely hard.”
Parker took its only lead of the match in Game 3, jumping out to a 5-2 advantage. But Waunakee answered quickly and scored 10 of the next 12 points.
Skrzypchak led Parker with three kills and three aces.
Parker hosts Beloit Memorial next Tuesday and crosstown rival Janesville Craig next Thursday in what will be nonconference matches after Madison’s schools announced they will not participate in sports for at least another month.
WAUNAKEE 3, PARKER 0
Waunakee 25 25 25
Janesville Parker 15 17 13
Waunakee leaders: Kills—Chloe Larsen 7; Assists—Mariah Best 20; Digs—Jordyn Grigg 9; Blocks—Larsen 3
Parker (aces, kills, assists)—Emma Perry 0-0-1; Kylee Skrzypchak 3-3-0; Grace Williams 0-0-4; Brooke Payne 0-2-0; Jenna Gackstatter 0-3-3