MILTON

Milton’s volleyball team is searching for its early-season mojo.

A late-season matchup with one of the state’s top teams is not an ideal place to try and find it, but Red Hawks coach Wayne Hansen felt just fine about the effort he saw Thursday night.

Watertown, ranked No. 7 in the state in the latest Division 1 coaches poll, swept host Milton 25-15, 25-18, 25-18 in a Badger South Conference match. But Hansen’s young team hardly cowered in the presence of a talented, veteran squad.

“They’re for real,” Hansen said of the Goslings. “They’ve knocked us out of a conference championship two years in a row, the last couple years, so they’re a good program.

“But we didn’t lay down.”

Milton jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the first set, which seemed to serve as a wake-up call to Watertown. The Goslings responded with a 10-1 run and never looked back from there.

They were up just 9-7 in the second set when junior outside hitter Kennedy Pugh took over. She had four of her match high-tying 10 kills in a seven-point span as Watertown built its lead to 15-8.

“It’s a game of runs, and when they get three or four runs, you can’t make that up against a team like that,” Hansen said.

The Goslings scored the first six points of the third set and put it in cruise control from there.

Still, Hansen thought the overall effort was a step in the right direction for a team attempting to regain its confidence. The Red Hawks opened Badger South play 3-0 but lost its final four matches of league play.

“It’s a matter of regrouping,” Hansen said. “We have too many first-year girls. That’s just what happens when you lose eight seniors. In the beginning, it was new and fresh and they’re just playing. All of sudden, we started getting into spots and had some different rotations.

“I think it’s just a matter of youngness and youth.”

Junior Juliet Karlen and senior Abbey Falk led Milton’s offensive attack Thursday, with eight kills and two blocks, respectively. Sophomore setter Jordan Karlen had 17 assists.

Falk, Megan Johnson, Cortney Sisson, Courtney Weberpal and Cassidy Moe were honored after the match as part of Senior Night.

Milton gets another chance to find its footing during the Badger South Conference Tournament at Watertown.

WATERTOWN 3, MILTON 0

Watertown 25 25 25

Milton 15 18 18

Leaders: Assists—Izzy Schauer (W) 33, Jordan Karlen (M) 17. Kills—Allie Stair (W) 10, Alayna Westenberg (W) 10, Juliet Karlen (M) 8. Blocks—Olivia Otto (W) 1, Abbey Falk (M) 2. Digs—Dani Weissenrieder (W) 27. Aces—Schauer 3, Jo. Karlen 1.