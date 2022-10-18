WHITEWATER—The fourth-seeded Whitewater volleyball team opened postseason play with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-9 victory over 13th-seeded Monroe in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.

Calli Grosinske finished with 26 assists while adding nine digs for the Whippets (19-7). Cali Kopecky and Caleigh Yang were both effective at the service line, contributing six aces apiece. Kindyl Kilar tallied 18 kills and Jenna Pope recorded two blocks.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you