WHITEWATER—The fourth-seeded Whitewater volleyball team opened postseason play with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-9 victory over 13th-seeded Monroe in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday.
Calli Grosinske finished with 26 assists while adding nine digs for the Whippets (19-7). Cali Kopecky and Caleigh Yang were both effective at the service line, contributing six aces apiece. Kindyl Kilar tallied 18 kills and Jenna Pope recorded two blocks.
"We needed to come out and not waver on our style of play," Whitewater volleyball coach Mary Kilar said. "It took us a bit to get in tempo, but once we got going, we began playing our kind of volleyball.
"I absolutely love coaching this team. They stay focused, disciplined and are truly coachable athletes. They strive to give 110% each day and desire to win for each other. We are beyond grateful for another day on the court together to compete."
The Whippets host fifth-seeded Mount Horeb (24-10) in Thursday's regional semifinal.
Beloit Turner 3, Evansville 0—The seventh-seeded Blue Devils were upset by the 10th-seeded Trojans (9-14 overall, 2-7 Rock Valley Conference) in the first round of the WIAA regional playoffs. Evansville (16-10, 5-4) lost three out of four sets 23-25, 18-25, 25-11 and 15-25.
“(Turner was) digging balls and keeping balls in play,” said Evansville coach Scott Anderson. “Evansville struggled with hitting errors most of the night.”
Beloit Turner leaders–Kills: Riley Rose 9. Assists: Cacee Carl 24. Aces: Maddi Carl 4. Blocks: Emily Nichols 2.
East Troy 3, Big Foot 0—The Trojans swept the Chiefs 25-16, 25-11, 25-18 to end Big Foot's season.
“East Troy is a scrappy team and picks everything up," Big Foot coach Chad Roehl said. "Their libero did a nice job when we played them last and continued her play picking up everything. In a game of inches, everything was on the line for East Troy, which is a credit to them.
"I am proud of our seniors who battled all season: Sydney Wilson, Olivia Patek, Jacky Mercado Castaneda, Maya Morand, Mallory Melson, and Ciara Connelly,” Roehl added.
East Troy ended the season 17-19 overall and 4-5 in the Rock Valley Conference. Big Foot was 12-18 with a 6-6 conference mark.
EAST TROY 3, BIG FOOT 0
Big Foot;16;11;18
East Troy;25;25;25
Big Foot leaders–Kills: Sydney Wilson 9. Assists: Lily Wolf 19. Aces: Lily Wolf 3. Digs: Sydney Wilson 12. Blocks: Abby Hildebrandt 2.
East Troy leaders–Kills: Jillian Pergande 12. Assists: Julia Aleckson 34. Digs: Olivia Guyse 22. Blocks: Jillian Pergande 1.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.