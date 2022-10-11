High school volleyball Volleyball roundup: Evansville, Clinton sweep nonconference opponents GAZETTE STAFF Oct 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Evansville made quick work of visiting Monroe in a nonconference volleyball match Tuesday night.Maria Messling and Rachel Klitzman each had seven kills for the Blue Devils in the 25-10, 25-20, 25-6 sweep of the Cheesemakers.Messling also had three blocks.EVANSVILLE 3, MONROE 0Monroe;10;20;6Evansville;25;25;25Evansville leaders—Kills: Maria Messling, Rachel Klitzman 7. Blocks: Messling, Ava Brandenburg 3. Aces: Lindsey Arndt 3. Assists: Adison Etringer 15.Clinton 3, Deerfield 0—Jayden Nortier had 14 kills to lead the Cougars to a nonconference sweep on the road.CLINTON 3, DEERFIELD 0Clinton;25;25;25Deerfield;18;17;21Clinton leaders—Kills: Jayden Nortier 14. Blocks: Jenna Shinkus 4. Aces: Nortier, Shinkus, Jenna Gunnink 2. Assists: Gunnink 13. Digs: Allie Bell 15.RESULT TUESDAYORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 3, WAYLAND ACADEMY 1Orfordville Parkview;25;25;24;25Wayland Academy;23;18;26;18 Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form