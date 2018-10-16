Emme Bullis and the Whitewater Whippets started playoffs on the winning side as the Whippets (16-22) downed visiting Columbus 3-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
Bullis led the team in kills (16), assists (20) and blocks (3).
The Whippets (16-22) continue playoff action with a regional semifinal game Thursday at top-seeded East Troy.
WHITEWATER 3, COLUMBUS 1
Columbus 20 25 25 22
Whitewater 25 27 23 25
Whitewater leaders: Kills—Emme Bullis 16. Digs—Anna Riemer 25. Blocks—Bullis 3. Aces—Klyla Kopecky 5. Assists—Bullis 20.
Campbellsport 3, Edgerton 0—Visiting Campbellsport swept the Crimson Tide in a regional semifinal Tuesday.
Carly Rebman led Edgerton with eight kills and a block. The Crimson Tide finished the season with an 18-22 record.
CAMPBELLSPORT 3, EDGERTON 0
Campbell Sport 25 25 25
Edgerton 15 14 19
Edgerton leaders: Kills—Rebman 8. Digs—Brittan 18. Aces—Schuman, Welte 1. Blocks—Rebman, Gorski, Fox Gunderson 1. Assists—Fox Gunderson 13.
Watertown Luther Prep 3, Delavan-Darien 0—The Comets (7-27) struggled to score Tuesday as their season ended at the hands of Watertown Luther Prep in a regional semifinal.
Game statistics were not reported.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0
Delavan-Darien 10 23 11
Watertown Luther Prep 25 25 25
Game statistics not reported.
Lake Mills 3, Beloit Turner 0—The Trojans season ended Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 loss to host Lake Mills. The WIAA Division 2 match saw Lake Mills sweep the Blue Devils. Statistics were not reported.
LAKE MILLS 3, BELOIT TURNER 0
Turner 14 13 13
Lake Mills 25 25 25
Lakeside Lutheran 3, Evansville 0—The Blue Devils finished the season with a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran in a regional quarterfinal. Lakeside Lutheran continues play Thursday against top-seeded Wisconsin Heights.
Game statistics were not reported.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 19 9 9
Lakeside 25 25 25
Division 3
Brodhead 3, Clinton 0—The Cardinals made quick work of the visiting Cougars in a regional quarterfinal sweep. Abbey Johnson led the Cardinals with 14 assists and three aces.
Fifth-seeded Brodhead advances to play Williams Bay on Thursday.
BRODHEAD 3, CLINTON 0
Brodhead 25 25 25
Clinton 12 17 14
Brodhead leaders: Kills—Alexis Oliver 8. Digs—Abbey Johnson, Hunter Fields, Katie Goecks 2. Aces—Johnson 3. Blocks—Goecks, Sabrina Siegel 1. Assists—Johnson 14.
Mineral Point 3, Parkview 1—Parkview volleyball had its season end Tuesday after a regional quarterfinal loss to Mineral Point.
Madison Felmeten led Parkview with 13 kills, and Payton Segerstrom added 39 assists. The Vikings finish the season 12-14.
MINERAL POINT 3, PARKVIEW 1
Mineral Point 25 25 24 25
Parkview 20 21 26 27
Parkview leaders: Kills—Madison Felmeten 13. Digs—Payton Segerstrom 13. Aces—Erin Schoen, Kyle Redman 4. Blocks—Taylor Burrell 2. Assists—Segerstrom 39.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse