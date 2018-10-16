Emme Bullis and the Whitewater Whippets started playoffs on the winning side as the Whippets (16-22) downed visiting Columbus 3-1 in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.

Bullis led the team in kills (16), assists (20) and blocks (3).

The Whippets (16-22) continue playoff action with a regional semifinal game Thursday at top-seeded East Troy.

WHITEWATER 3, COLUMBUS 1

Columbus 20 25 25 22

Whitewater 25 27 23 25

Whitewater leaders: Kills—Emme Bullis 16. Digs—Anna Riemer 25. Blocks—Bullis 3. Aces—Klyla Kopecky 5. Assists—Bullis 20.

Campbellsport 3, Edgerton 0—Visiting Campbellsport swept the Crimson Tide in a regional semifinal Tuesday.

Carly Rebman led Edgerton with eight kills and a block. The Crimson Tide finished the season with an 18-22 record.

CAMPBELLSPORT 3, EDGERTON 0

Campbell Sport 25 25 25

Edgerton 15 14 19

Edgerton leaders: Kills—Rebman 8. Digs—Brittan 18. Aces—Schuman, Welte 1. Blocks—Rebman, Gorski, Fox Gunderson 1. Assists—Fox Gunderson 13.

Watertown Luther Prep 3, Delavan-Darien 0—The Comets (7-27) struggled to score Tuesday as their season ended at the hands of Watertown Luther Prep in a regional semifinal.

Game statistics were not reported.

WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0

Delavan-Darien 10 23 11

Watertown Luther Prep 25 25 25

Game statistics not reported.

Lake Mills 3, Beloit Turner 0—The Trojans season ended Tuesday with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-13 loss to host Lake Mills. The WIAA Division 2 match saw Lake Mills sweep the Blue Devils. Statistics were not reported.

LAKE MILLS 3, BELOIT TURNER 0

Turner 14 13 13

Lake Mills 25 25 25

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Evansville 0—The Blue Devils finished the season with a 3-0 loss to Lakeside Lutheran in a regional quarterfinal. Lakeside Lutheran continues play Thursday against top-seeded Wisconsin Heights.

Game statistics were not reported.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, EVANSVILLE 0

Evansville 19 9 9

Lakeside 25 25 25

Division 3

Brodhead 3, Clinton 0—The Cardinals made quick work of the visiting Cougars in a regional quarterfinal sweep. Abbey Johnson led the Cardinals with 14 assists and three aces.

Fifth-seeded Brodhead advances to play Williams Bay on Thursday.

BRODHEAD 3, CLINTON 0

Brodhead 25 25 25

Clinton 12 17 14

Brodhead leaders: Kills—Alexis Oliver 8. Digs—Abbey Johnson, Hunter Fields, Katie Goecks 2. Aces—Johnson 3. Blocks—Goecks, Sabrina Siegel 1. Assists—Johnson 14.

Mineral Point 3, Parkview 1—Parkview volleyball had its season end Tuesday after a regional quarterfinal loss to Mineral Point.

Madison Felmeten led Parkview with 13 kills, and Payton Segerstrom added 39 assists. The Vikings finish the season 12-14.

MINERAL POINT 3, PARKVIEW 1

Mineral Point 25 25 24 25

Parkview 20 21 26 27

Parkview leaders: Kills—Madison Felmeten 13. Digs—Payton Segerstrom 13. Aces—Erin Schoen, Kyle Redman 4. Blocks—Taylor Burrell 2. Assists—Segerstrom 39.

