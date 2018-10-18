Brodhead High survived a marathon volleyball match Thursday night.
The fifth-seeded Cardinals won the first two sets at fourth-seeded Williams Bay, lost the next two but won the fifth and final set to earn a spot in a WIAA Division 3 regional final.
Brodhead won 28-26, 25-18, 19-25, 27-29 and 15-12. It will play at top-seeded Wisconsin Heights on Saturday.
Senior Abbey Johnson led the team with 16 tills, 33 assists, nine digs and eight aces. Alexis Oliver added 13 kills, three aces and two blocks.
BRODHEAD 3, WILLIAMS BAY 2
Brodhead;28;25;19;27;15
Williams Bay;26;18;25;29;12
Brodhead leaders: Aces--Abbey Johnson 8. Kills--Johnson 16, Alexis Oliver 13, Katie Goecks 12. Assists--Johnson 33, Madisyn Kail 17. Blocks--Oliver 2. Digs--Johnson 9.
Division 1
Milton 3, La Follette 0--The fourth-seeded Red Hawks (32-8) swept the Lancers to earn a home regional final date with Janesville Craig.
Chloe Buescher had 14 kills for Milton, and Jordan Karlen led the team in assists (13) and aces (2).
Milton will host fifth-seeded Craig (36-10) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
MILTON 3, LA FOLLETTE 0
La Follette;10;12;18
Milton;25;25;25
Milton leaders: Kills—Buescher 14. Assists—Karlen 13. Digs—Didelot 11. Blocks—Zastoupil 1. Aces—Carland, Knutson 2.
- Fort Atkinson 3, Badger 0--The visiting Badgers pestered the Blackhawks in the second set, but seventh-seeded Fort Atkinson advanced to face second-seeded Westosha.
FORT ATKINSON 3, BADGER 0
Badger;10;25;18
Fort Atkinson;25;27;25
Division 2
- East Troy 3, Whitewater 0—The top-seeded Trojans got 15 kills from Katie Winkler, and Emily Wendt dished out 31 assists as they defeated the Whippets in regional playoff action.
East Troy, ranked second in the state in Division 2, will play Watertown Luther Prep in regional final.
EAST TROY 3, WHITEWATER 0
Whitewater;19;21;16
East Troy;25;25;25
Leaders: Kills—Winkler (ET) 15, Riemer (WW) 4. Assists—Wendt (ET) 31, Bullis (WW) 10. Digs—Yang (WW) 20, Jakscht (ET) 17. Aces—Martino (ET), Yang 2. Blocks—Bullis 5, Winkler (ET) 2.
- Lake Mills 3, Big Foot 2--The Chiefs won the second and fourth sets of an incredibly close Division 2 matchup Thursday.
Third-seeded Lake Mills won the decisive fifth set 20-18 to move on and face second-seeded Lakeside Lutheran.
Senior Kampbell Hehr had 17 kills, 17 digs and 37 assists, while Lahni Palmer finished with 18 kills, four blocks and four aces for the Chiefs.
LAKE MILLS 3, BIG FOOT 2
Walworth Big Foot;23;25;22;25;18
Lake Mills;25;23;25;22;20
Big Foot leaders: Kills—Lahni Palmer 18, Kampbell Hehr 17. Digs—Sophia Foster 24, Hehr 17. Blocks—Palmer 4. Aces—Palmer 4. Assists--Hehr 37, Palmer 15.
