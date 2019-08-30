Janesville Craig went 3-3 to finish fourth in its pool on the opening day of the Cougar-Viking Volleyball Invitational.

The Cougars won their first three matches, defeating Tomah, Lancaster and Portage, before losing to Edgerton, Sauk Prairie and Madison Memorial.

Janesville Parker went 5-1 to win the other pool.

"When we passed the ball effectively, we were able to run some offense. We just need to pass more consistently," Budrow said.

Rachel Bonham had 26 kills and 11 aces for Craig. Britten Bertagnoli led the Cougars with 34 kills, Abby Trapp had 67 assists and Lauren Glissendorf had 36 digs.

"Rachel played well all day," Budrow said. "She played really consistent up at the net."

Sauk Prairie went 6-0 to top Craig's pool, followed by Madison Memorial (5-1), Edgerton (4-2), Craig, Lancaster (1-5), Tomah (1-5) and Portage (1-5).

Craig and Parker will both be in action at Craig High on Saturday.

CRAIG RESULTS

Craig over Tomah, 25-17, 29-17. Craig over Lancaster, 25-17, 25-19. Craig over Portage, 25-15, 25-22. Edgerton over Craig, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12. Sauk Prairie over Craig, 25-12, 25-16. Madison Memorial over Craig, 25-21, 25-22.

Craig leaders: Aces--McKaylie Justman 17. Kills--Britten Bertagnoli 34. Assists--Abby Trapp 67. Blocks--Rachel Bonham 4. Digs--Lauren Glissendorf 36.