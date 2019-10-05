Janesville Parker took home the Janesville Craig Invitational volleyball tournament title Saturday, ending a two-year title drought.

The Vikings defeated the host Cougars, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 in the championship to complete a 4-0 day.

“Our last tournament title came two years ago, so it’s been a while,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said.

Parker opened by defeating Delavan-Darien 25-18, 25-15. The Viking then defeated Evansville, 25-15, 25-14, and Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool Athletics, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12, to set up the title match against Craig.

Kimball praised the play of senior Rachel VanBeek, who had 11 aces with no errors and 40 kills.

“She was impressive with a pretty high hitting percentage,” Kimball said.

Carlie Curtis, the team’s libero, also had a noteworthy tournament with 39 digs.

“Her passes were right on,” Kimball said. “She made us a better team.”

Craig finished 3-1 to take second, losing only to Parker after winning the first set.

“Parker did a good job of moving their offense around,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “But we had a good day.”

Four underclassmen led the Cougars. Sophomore Abby Trapp had 65 assists, and fellow sophomore McKaylie Justman had seven aces and 31 kills, with sophomore Britten Bertagnoli adding 19 kills. Junior Maggie DeGarmo had six aces.

Parker returns to Big Eight action Thursday night with a key game against Madison Memorial at home. Memorial is 4-3 in the conference, one-half game behind 5-2 Parker. It will be Senior Night for the Vikings.

Craig plays at Madison West on Thursday.

CRAIG INVITATIONAL

Parker results—def. Delavan-Darien, 25-18, 25-15; def. Evansville, 25-15, 25-14; def. Southeast Wisconsin Christian Athletics, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12; def. Craig, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9.

Craig results—def. Evansville, 25-22, 25-20; def. Southeast Wisconsin Christian Athletics, 26-24, 25-15; def. Delavan-Darien, 25-23, 25-19, lost to Parker, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9.

Parker statistics (aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs)—Brooke Payne, 0-3-1-1-1; Carlie Curtis, 2-0-0-3-39; Emma Perry, 0-0-0-0-7; Grace Williams, 1-0-0-0-7; Jayda Schober, 14-24-3-0-4; Jenna Gackstatter, 1-13-2-0-4; Kylee Skrzypchak, 0-11-4-0-0; Rachel Van Beek, 11-40-1-1-14; Shay Riley, 6-7-1-92-11; Tina Shelton, 2-18-2-0-22.

Craig statistics (ace-kills-assists)—McKaylie Justman, 7-31-0; Taylor Tompkins, 0-0-0; Julia Masterson, 0-0-12; Kelly Heinzen, 1-8-0; Abby Trapp, 3-2-65; Lauren Glissendorf, 4-6-1; Maggie DeGarmo, 6-0-0; Sophia Vitaioli, 2-11-0; Rachel Bonham, 3-14-0; Britten Bertagnoli, 0-19-0; Jessa Alderman, 0-4-0.