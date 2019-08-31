Janesville Parker coach Andy Kimball is ready to get into Big Eight Conference girls volleyball play after what he saw from his team in the two-day Cougar-Viking Invitational that ended Saturday in Janesville.

The Vikings went 8-3, with their three losses all coming by two points in the third sets.

“I’m really excited from what I saw, and I believe the girls are to,” Kimball said. “Not only did we go 8-3, but I think the girls will agree there’s room for improvement.”

The young Craig squad made improvement while going 4-7 overall and finishing seventh.

In one of the best matches of the invitational, Parker outlasted Craig, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13.

Shay Riley led the Vikings’ success. Riley had a team-high 12 aces and 228 assists, and also contributed 15 kills, nine blocks and 31 digs in the 11 matches. Teammate Tina Shelton had a team-high 57 digs and added 10 aces, 39 kills and two blocks. Rachel Van Beek contributed 10 aces, a team-high 76 kills and 41 digs.

“We were just trying to find our best lineup,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said.

He said moving Lauren Glissendorf from libero to setter improved the offensive flow, and that ouside hitter McKaylie Justman and libero Abby Trapp played well.

Parker opens its Big Eight Conference schedule Thursday at Madison West, while Craig hosts Middleton that same night.

PARKER RESULTS FRIDAY

Parker def. Baraboo, 25-15, 25-20; Parker def. Brodhead, 25-17, 25-8; Parker def. Delavan-Darien, 25-10, 25-17; Parker def. Baraboo, 25-18, 25-22; Slinger def. Parker, 25-11, 23-25, 15-13; Parker def. Elkhorn, 25-10, 13-25, 15-10.

PARKER RESULTS SATURDAY

Madison Memorial def. Parker, 25-18, 15-25, 15-13; Parker def. Edgerton, 25-21, 25-23; Parker def. Slinger, 23-25, 25-22, 15-13; Parker def. Craig, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13; Elkhorn def. Parker, 22-25, 25-13, 16-14.

Parker statistics (Aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs)—Angelia Arndt, 0-0-0-0-0; Brooke Payne, 0-3-0-0-0; Carlie Curtis, 10-2-0-3-48; Emma Perry, 0-0-0-0-34; Grace Williams, 8-1-0-15-4; Jayda Schober, 0-57-3-1-7; Jenna Gackstatter, 6-25-9-0-10; Kylee Skzypchak, 0-41-14-0-2; Lexi Walters, 0-0-0-0-5; Rachel Van Beek, 10-76-2-0-41; Shay Riley, 12-15-9-228-31; Tina Shelton, 10-39-2-1-57.

CRAIG RESULTS SATURDAY

Brodhead def. Craig, 15-25, 25-20, 7-15. Elkhorn def. Craig, 25-22, 25-15. Sauk Prairie def. Craig, 25-22, 25-19. Parker def. Craig, 20-25, 26-24, 15-13. Craig def. Edgerton, 27-25, 18-25, 15-9.

Craig statistics (Aces-kills-assists)—McKaylie Justman 4-24-0, Taylor Tompkins 1-0-1, Julia Masterson 0-0-15, Taylor Morgan 0-4-0, Kelly Heinzen 3-2-0, Abby Trapp 8-0-6, Lauren Glissendorf 8-2-43, Sophia Vitaioli 4-3-11, Rachel Bonham 6-14-0, Taia Hodgkinson 2-12-1, Britten Bertagnoli 0-22-1, Jessa Alderman 0-7-0.