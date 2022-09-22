Volleyball: Minich, Jones lead Janesville Parker to 3-1 win over La Follette By GAZETTE STAFF Sep 22, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janesville Parker got contributions from several players to defeat Madison La Follette in Big Eight Conference volleyball Thursday night.The Vikings won 26-24, 25-18, 20-25, 25-19.“We got solid nights from Kaelyn Minich and Addison Jones tonight,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said.Both Minich (10) and Jones (7) had their career highs in kills.“As a team we were very strong from the service line,” Kimball said.The Vikings improved to 2-6 in the conference.“It was a very well-deserved win for this group,” Kimball said. “They have practiced and played so hard this season. We are proud of the effort they put forth every day.”PARKER 3, LA FOLLETTE 1Janesville Parker 26 25 20 25Madison La Follette 24 18 25 19Parker leaders: Kills—Kaelyn Minich, 10; Addison Jones, 7; Isabel Perry, 6. Aces—Minich, Khushi Patel, Katelyn Mills, 2 each. Assists—Mills, 13, Patel, 6. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form