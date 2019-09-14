Milton High defeated Janesville Parker in a head-to-head match, and that proved to be the difference as the Red Hawks took home the seven-team Parker Invitational volleyball title Saturday.

The Red Hawks and Vikings each went 5-1 in the tournament, but the difference was Milton’s victory in the head-to-head match, 28-26, 25-14.

Whitewater was third and Janesville Craig finished fifth.

Parker coach Andy Kimball said Rachel Van Beek had a solid day serving (16 aces, 92.1 percent in-play) and playing defense (36 kills), and Carlie Curtis provided 50 digs.

He said the team’s season-long trend of balance in the hitting department (Jayda Schober, 28 kills; Tina Shelton, 24 and 30 digs, and Kylee Skrzypchak, 23) also was a major factor in the team’s success.

Craig went 2-4, including wins over Stoughton and Shoreland Lutheran and a 20-25, 25-22, 16-14 loss to Parker. The Cougars also lost to Whitewater, Jefferson and Milton.

McKaylie Justman had 30 kills, 12 aces and seven blocks in total. Abby Trapp had 48 assists and Lauren Glissendorf contributed 44 digs. Rachel Bonham had 10 of her 18 kills in Craig’s final two matches, Craig coach Blake Budrow said.

“We were in a lot of close matches,” Budrow said. “We need to be more consistent with our communication.”

The Cougars return to Big Eight Conference play Thursday at Verona. Parker plays Sun Prairie.

JANESVILLE PARKER INVITATIONAL TEAM STANDINGS

1. Milton, 5-1; 2. Janesville Parker, 5-1; 3. Whitewater, 3-3; 4. Jefferson, 3-3; 5. Janesville Craig, 2-4; 6. Stoughton, 2-4; 7. Shoreland Lutheran, 1-5.

INDIVIDUAL AREA TEAM MATCH RESULTS

Milton (5-1)—def. Shoreland, 25-13, 25-6; def. Parker, 28-26-25-14; lost to Whitewater, 21-25, 25-18, 14-16; def. Jefferson, 25-21, 26-24; def. Stoughton, 25-14, 25-11; def. Craig, 25-16, 25-22.

Janesville Parker (5-1)—lost to Milton, 26-28, 14-25; def. Shoreland, 23-25, 25-19, 15-7; def. Whitewater, 25-21, 25-15; def. Jefferson, 25-16, 25-18; def. Stoughton, 17-25, 25-23, 15-13; def. Craig, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14.

Whitewater (3-3)—def. Milton, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14; lost to Shoreland, 19-25, 25-20, 14-16; lost to Parker, 15-25, 21-25; def. Jefferson, 18-25, 25-21, 16-18; def. Stoughton, 25-18, 25-17; def. Craig, 26-24, 26-24. Leaders: Aces—Emme Bullis 9. Kills—Bullis 54. Blocks—Cora Linos 9. Assists—Linos 65. Digs—Bullis 70.

Craig (2-4)—lost to Milton, 16-25, 22-25; def. Shoreland, 25-18, 25-9; lost to Parker, 20-25, 25-22, 14-16; lost to Whitewater, 24-26, 24-26; lost to Jefferson, 19-25, 19-25; def. Stoughton, 25-20, 12-25, 15-11.

Parker statistics (aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs)—Brooke Payne, 0-0-0-0-0; Carlie Curtis, 6-4-0-5-50; Emma Perry, 0-0-0-1-18; Grace Williams, 7-1-0-7-6; Jayda Schober, 0-28-5-1-4; Jenna Gackstatter, 3-15-4-0-7; Kylee Skrzypchak, 1-23-10-0-5; Lexi Walters, 0-0-0-1-7; Rachel Van Beek, 16-36-6-1-22; Shay Riley, 8-4-5-13-26; Tina Shelton, 2-24-8-0-30.

Craig leaders: Aces—McKaylie Justman 12. Kills—Justman 30. Assists—Abby Trapp 48. Digs—Lauren Glissendorf 44. Blocks—Justman 7.