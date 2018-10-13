Janesville Craig finished fourth, and Janesville Parker was fifth in the Big Eight Conference volleyball tournament Saturday.
Craig lost to Verona in the third-place game.
Parker improved by one spot over their No. 6 seed. The Vikings went 3-2 in the tournament, including a 23-25, 25-22, 15-12 victory over Madison Memorial in the fifth-place game.
“It was a complete team effort,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “I was really pleased. The girls competed and played hard.”
Parker lost to both Verona and Craig to begin the tournament, then rattled off victories against Madison West, Madison East and Madison Memorial.
Alissa Anderson had 49 digs, while Getka hit .289 with 34 kills, adding five blocks and 11 digs.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Championship: Sun Prairie def. Middleton, 25-11, 25-19
Third place: Verona def. Janesville Craig
Fifth place: Janesville Parker def. Madison Memorial
Seventh place: Madison East def. Beloit Memorial
Pool A—Sun Prairie 4-0, Middleton 3-1, Madison Memorial 2-2, Beloit 1-3, Madison La Follette 0-4. Pool B—Verona 4-0, Janesville Craig 3-1, Janesville Parker 2-2, Madison East 1-3, Madison West 0-4.
PARKER RESULTS
Verona def. Parker, 25-18, 25-22.
Craig def. Parker, 25-18, 25-23
Parker def. Madison West, 25-14, 25-15
Parker def. Madison East, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11
Parker def. Madison Memorial, 23-25, 25-22, 15-12
Parker individual statistics (aces, kills, blocks, assists, digs)—Alissa Anderson, 2-2-0-2-49; Ashley Gerarden, 0-0-0-0-0; Carlie Curtis, 6-0-0-0-16; Emma Perry, 0-0-0-0-7; Hannah Brunner, 1-0-0-2-0; Jayda Schober, 0-20-2-0-3; Jenna Gackstatter, 0-0-0-0-0; Julianna Getka, 3-34-5-0-11; Kylee Skrzypchak, 0-4-5-0-1; Lexi Walter, 0-0-0-0-6; Rachel Van Beek, 5-21-1-0-17; Shay Riley, 7-2-3-91-22; Tina Shelton, 2-17-8-0-2.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse