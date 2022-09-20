BRODHEAD—A not-so-funny thing happened on the way to a showdown between two of the top teams in the Rock Valley Conference on Tuesday night in Brodhead.
Late in Monday afternoon’s practice, Evansville middle hitter Maria Messling, a Western Illinois basketball recruit, went down hard, clutching her ankle.
“It was just a fluke thing,” Evansville coach Scott Anderson said. “We were doing a drill and she just came down on somebody’s foot. She’s going to probably be out a few weeks.”
Messling’s absence was a significant factor in Brodhead’s sweep over the Blue Devils. The Cardinals came out swinging and never looked back in a 25-10, 25-14, 25-22 victory.
Brodhead, who fell to Whitewater in surprising fashion at home last week, was once again led by the duo of seniors Alexis Kammerer and Abbie Dix, with a healthy contribution from UW-Green Bay recruit Kirsten Fish.
Cardinals coach Erin Kammerer was pleased with the intensity with which her team played.
“As soon as we knew they were down a key player, our job was to get as much done as we can on the service line,” Kammerer said. “And that’s what we did, especially in that first set.”
The Cardinals ended up with 13 aces, including four each from Kaidynce Bevars and Makenna Schooff.
“The biggest thing we need to work on is serve-receive,” Anderson said. “We have to pass better, and Brodhead is a strong serving team, but so is McFarland and the other top teams in the conference. When we were able to pass effectively, we did well. We just didn’t do that enough.”
Dix, a UW-Whitewater recruit, finished with eight kills and seven digs, while Fish matched Dix’s eight kills. Kammerer led the way with 20 assists.
The Cardinals played their bench unit for the majority of the third game until, with a 21-18 lead, things got a little too close for comfort.
Coach Kammerer put much of the starting lineup back into the game, and the Cards were able to close it out.
“When we talk about team and building a program, it’s a two-way street,” Kammerer said. “The starters get a lead so everyone gets a chance to get some experience, and my scout team has to finish the job. It’s nice that we were able to switch things up and finish it out, but we know that we’re only as good as our weakest link.”
Evansville was led by Taija Louis’ five kills, while Skye McDermott (13 assists) and Addison Etringer (12) each passed well.
Anderson is hoping that Messling’s short-term absence will lead to long-term positives.
“Brynn Westby moved to middle for us tonight after normally being my right side,” Anderson said. “She had some really nice moments. Addy Acker was my JV setter, and she stepped up and played right side for us, and I think in a couple weeks she’s going to be much stronger there. We know we have to pass better and hit hard, and those are things we can work on in practice.”
Alexis Kammerer believes the team is where it needs to be as they enter the second half of the regular season.
“It’s definitely a team effort with us,” Kammerer said. “We know it’s not just one person or two people that can carry us. We come every match ready to play. If we keep learning something every night, we’ll continue to get better.”
BRODHEAD 3, EVANSVILLE 0
Evansville 10 14 22
Brodhead 25 25 25
Leaders—Digs: B, Dix 7; Aces: E, Dobbs 3; B: Bevars 4, Schooff 4; Kills: B: Dix 8, Fish 8, E: Louis 5.