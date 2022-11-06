Three Janesville Craig volleyball players, including one first-team selection, and two Janesville Parker players were among those named to the Big Eight's all conference teams.
Cougars junior Bella Vitaioli, an outside hitter, was the city's lone first-team representative in the Big Eight.
The Cougars (18-10 overall, 7-3 Big Eight Conference) reached a regional title game under first-year head coach Emily Collas. Craig defeated Beloit Memorial in a regional semifinal before falling to Stoughton in five sets in the regional title game.
Craig junior setter Lily Campbell was a second-team selection, and teammate Taia Hodgkinson, a senior middle hitter, made honorable mention.
“All three girls are very well deserving and worked very hard throughout the season,” Collas said. “We looked to these three as leaders this year, and all three stepped up to the plate. I couldn't be more proud of them. It was a fun year watching them get more confident after every game, and the other coaches in the conference also noticed.”
Two Vikings make honorable mention
Two Parker juniors, Kaelyn Minich and Katelyn Mills, were honorable mention in the Big Eight all-conference listings.
“(Mills) led the team in set assists and was one of our leaders serving,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “She led the team in ace serving with a very high serve percentage. The development she made as a player makes us very excited for what she will bring next season.
“(Minich) moved from playing middle (and) she became one of our more reliable (six) rotation players. Kaelyn also was very effective from the service line as well with a serve percentage just under 90 and (led) the team with the highest-rated serve.”
Parker (2-18 overall, 2-8 Big Eight Conference) fell in the first round of the WIAA tournament to Fort Atkinson.
BIG EIGHT ALL-CONFERENCE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Player of the year: Sierra Pertzborn, Middleton
Coach of the year: Maddie Vogel, Middleton
FIRST TEAM
Bella Vitaioli, Janesville Craig, jr., outside hitter; Rowan Schreiber, Madison Memorial, sr., middle blocker; Siri Moeser, Madison West, jr., middle hitter; Sierra Pertzborn, Middleton, sr., middle hitter; Jordan LaScala, Middleton, sr., outside hitter; Evin Jordee, Middleton, sr., setter; Sari Marks, Sun Prairie West, fr., setter; Laura Kisting, Verona, sr., middle hitter; Julia Trias, Verona, sr., libero; Reagan McIntosh, Verona, jr., setter/right side.
SECOND TEAM
Sara Holguin, Beloit Memorial, sr., outside hitter; Lily Campbell, Janesville Craig, jr., setter; Kiki McCoy, Madison La Follette, sr., outside/middle hitter; Emme Myers, Madison Memorial, jr., outside hitter; Lucy Cranley, Madison West, sr. libero; Eliana Ross, Middleton, sr., defensive specialist; Brook Labuwi, Sun Prairie East, sr., libero; Audrey Davis, Sun Prairie West, so., outside hitter; Lauren Adams, Sun Prairie West, sr., middle hitter; Jamie Puent, Verona, sr., outside hitter.
HONORABLE MENTION
Allie Gustafson, Beloit Memorial, jr.; Kaelyn Minich, Janesville Parker, jr.; Katelyn Mills, Janesville Parker, jr.; Taia Hodgkinson, Janesville Craig; sr.; Ale Gonzalez de Vicente, Madison East, sr.; Sophia Schliem-Guzman, Madison East, sr.; Chloe Markle, Madison La Follette, sr.; Alyssa Konrad, Madison Memorial, fr.; Haley Smith, Madison Memorial, jr.; Emerson Hackbart, Madison Memorial, jr.; Chloe Anderson, Madison West, sr.; Maria Brown, Madison West, jr.; Erin Torney, Madison West, sr.; Amelia Frautschi, Middleton, sr.; Amber Wahlgren, Middleton, jr.; Kensey Adkins, Sun Prairie East, sr.; Darla Swanek, Sun Prairie West, sr.; Allison Bostley, Verona, so.; Mikayla Ott, Verona, sr.