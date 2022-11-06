JVG_221107_VOLLEYVOLLEY01
Buy Now

Five Janesville players — Bella Vitaioli (pictured), Lily Campbell and Taia Hodgkinson of Craig and Kaelyn Minich and Katelyn Mills of Parker— were named to the Big Eight's all conference volleyball teams.

 Anthony Wahl

Three Janesville Craig volleyball players, including one first-team selection, and two Janesville Parker players were among those named to the Big Eight's all conference teams.

Cougars junior Bella Vitaioli, an outside hitter, was the city's lone first-team representative in the Big Eight.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you