Janesville Craig’s volleyball team fell short in its bid to upset Verona in Big Eight Conference girls volleyball Thursday night.

The host Wildcats swept the Cougars, winning 25-19, 25-13 and 25-19.

Verona improved to 4-0 in the conference and remained tied with Sun Prairie. Craig slipped to 1-3.

Craig coach Blake Budrow said his team played well in the first and third sets but lost focus in Game 2.

“We were right there in the first game before they pulled away late,” Budrow said.

“In the second game, they served really well, and our serve return was not good.

“Overall, I thought Maggie DeGarmo did a really nice job serving, and Abby Trapp did a nice job of distributing.”

Trapp finished with 14 assists, while Britten Bertagnoli had six kills.

VERONA 3, CRAIG 0Janesville Craig 19 13 19

Verona 25 25 25

Craig (aces, kills, assists)—McKaylie Justman 0-3-0; Taylor Tompkins Tompins 0-2-0; Julia Masterson 0-0-2; Kelly Heinzen 0-2-0; Abby Trapp 1-0-14; Lauren Glissendorf 1-0-1; Maggie DeGarmo 2-0-0; Sophia Vitaioli 0-1-0; Rachel Bonham 0-2-0; Taia Hodgkinson 1-3-0; Britten Bertagnoli 0-6-0; Jessa Alderman 0-2-0