JANESVILLE
Janesville Parker’s volleyball team played well in spurts Thursday night.
The host Vikings took defending Big Eight Conference champion Verona down to the wire in two of three sets.
Unfortunately, Parker was not able to finish the job and lost 3-0, by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.
Parker fell to 1-6 in the alternate fall season, but coach Andy Kimball knows his team is improving each and every match.
“More than anything, look at the competition we’re playing,” Kimball said. “You can play awesome and still lose. Just a couple of little lapses cost us tonight.
“We’re really trying to instill that points are just as important at 1-1 as they’re at 21-21. And they’re starting to understand that.”
Parker trailed 22-16 in set one but stormed back behind the serve of Jayda Schober. The junior, who finished with a match-high three aces, served five straight points to tie the set at 22-22.
Verona closed out the set with two unforced Parker errors and a kill by Kate Valitchka.
Set two saw the Wildcats race out to a 7-1 lead before the Vikings once again rallied behind the serve of Schober. With her team trailing 9-3, Schober served seven straight points to give the Vikings an 11-9 lead.
Kylee Skyrzpchak capped the run with a blast over two defenders at the net.
The set stayed close until a late Verona run finished it. Lexi Stremlow’s spike gave the Wildcats a 24-19 lead, and a kill from Reagan McIntosh ended the game.
“We’ve all had teams that we’ve coached that got down four or five points and shut down,” Kimball said. “This team has the attitude that it’s not over until 25.
“It’s a matter of staying aggressive and not making mistakes. You’ve got to look to score points and make the other team work for each and every point.”
Set three was back and forth throughout, with Verona’s early 8-4 lead the biggest for either team. Parker led 23-22 following an unforced Verona error, but the match ended on three straight points by the Wildcats, including a perfectly executed double block at the net on match point.
Schober had nine kills to lead Parker, with Jenna Gackstatter finishing with 13 assists and Emma Perry with 16 digs.
Parker is at crosstown rival Janesville Craig on Tuesday.
VERONA 3, PARKER 0
Verona 25 25 25
Janesville Parker 22 19 23
Parker leaders: Aces—Jayda Schober 3. Kills—Schober 9, Kylee Skrzypchak 7. Assists—Jenna Gackstatter 13, Grace Williams 11. Digs—Emma Perry 16. Blocks—Sydney Pajerski 5, Brooke Payne 4