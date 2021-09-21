JANESVILLE
The Verona girls volleyball team was the consensus pick to win the Big Eight Conference title this season.
The Wildcats returned a wealth of talent from the 2021 alternate fall season team that went 6-0 in an abbreviated conference race.
Still, Janesville Craig had Verona on the ropes Tuesday night. But the Cougars could not put the finishing touches on an upset.
Verona pulled away in the decisive fifth-set tiebreaker and won 3-2. The Wildcats won 26-24, 18-25, 31-29, 8-25 and 15-8 to improve to 3-0 in conference play.
Craig, which suffered its first conference loss, slipped to 2-1 in the Big Eight.
In a match that saw the momentum shift back and forth in every single set, the visitors finally took control in the sudden-death fifth set.
“On the whole night, we scored more points than they did. But in volleyball that doesn’t matter,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “I thought both teams played well, but they just made a couple more plays at the end.”
Craig had a chance to win the first set. A Mckaylie Justman kill and a Verona unforced error gave the Cougars a 24-21 lead.
The Wildcats rallied, however, and scored five consecutive points to win the game. Delany McIntosh’s kill made it 25-24 Verona, and the game ended on an unforced error against Craig.
The Cougars regrouped and tied the match by winning the second set. Craig led 16-15 and then scored seven consecutive points behind the serve of Bella Vitaioli. Her ace pushed Craig’s lead to 22-15. The set ended on a Justman kill.
The third set was a wild one, with Verona hanging on for a 31-29 win. Both teams had had game-point serve opportunities on three occasions but couldn’t finish. The game finally ended on a Craig unforced error and Claudia Bobb’s service ace.
”I was really proud of the way our girls battled back and regrouped after a tough loss in the third set,” Budrow said. “To come out and beat a team like Verona 25-8 is impressive. Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain that momentum in the tiebreaker.”
After winning easily in the fourth set to even the match, the Cougars fell behind 11-5 in the fifth set and could not recover. The match ended on Bobb’s kill.
Craig doesn’t have much time to ponder the loss, with conference heavyweight Sun Prairie up next Thursday.
”It was a great high school volleyball match,” Budrow said. “ I just hope we don’t let this (loss) affect us Thursday night against another good team. We’ve got to come out and play like we did tonight, and hopefully get one.”
Justman finished with a match-high 24 kills, teammate Lily Campbell set up the offense with 52 assists and Abby Trapp added 24 digs.
VERONA 3, CRAIG 2
Verona 26 18 31 8 15
Janesville Craig 24 25 29 25 8
Craig leaders: Aces—Lily Campbell 2. Kills—Mckaylie Justman 24. Assists—Campbell 52. Digs—Abby Trapp 24. Blocks—Britten Bertagnoli 5
Verona leaders: Delaney McIntosh 4. Kills—McIntosh 11. Assists—Reagan McIntosh 41. Digs—Kimmy Quinn 36. Blocks—Lexi Stremlow 4