Janesville Parker battled from behind to win the first set, but Verona was too strong as the host team pulled out a 24-26, 25-19, 25-20, 25-15 Big Eight Conference volleyball victory Tuesday night.

The Vikings fell behind 21-17 in the first set before rallying for the win.

“It was really a tough match,” said Parker coach Andy Kimball. “We were able to battle back. We got a big hit from Kylee Skrzypchak and got the win.

Verona evened the score with a 25-19 win in the second set. Parker was in the third set when Tina Shelton suffered a sprained ankle and had to leave the match.

Verona won the third set 25-20 and then the fourth 25-15.

“It was a tough environment to play in,” Kimball said. “Everyone was slipping. It hurt both teams. We had to wipe the floor almost after every play.”

Kimball praised the play of Shay Riley, who had 28 digs and eight igs, along with Rachel Van Beek who finished with 10 kills.

“She had a lot of good swings,” Kimball said.

Parker, 1-1 in the Big Eight and 9-4 overall, host Janesville Craig on Thursday night.

PARKER 4, VERONA 3

Parker;26;19;20;15

Verona;24;25;25;26

Parker statistics (aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs)—Carlie Curtis, 1-1-0-0-7; Emma Perry, 0-0-0-0-2; Grace Williams, 2-0-0-0-0; Jayda Schober, 0-4-3-0-0; Jenna Gackstatter, 0-4-2-0-0-; Kylee Skrzypchak, 0-5-2-0-0; Lexi Walters, 0-0-0-0-0; Rachel Van Beek, 3-10-0-0-3; Shay Riley, 1-0-3-28-8; Sydney Pajerski, 0-1-1-0-5; Tina Shelton, 0-3-2-0-3.