JANESVILLE
What started out on a high note ended on a flat one for Janesville Craig’s volleyball team Tuesday night.
The host Cougars picked up a 25-19 win over Sun Prairie in the first set but dropped the next three sets in a 3-1 nonconference loss. The Cardinals won 19-25, 27-25, 25-23 and 25-9.
The match was the first of the alternate fall season for Craig, while Sun Prairie improved to 2-0.
Craig had a chance to sweep the match but could not close out in sets two and three, including a set point at 24-23 in the second game.
“That took a little wind out of our sails, not being able to sweep them,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “But I was pleased overall with our first night out. I was very happy with our defense, especially because we’re running something a little new.
“And at the end, I thought we got a little tired. It was hot in here, and it was our first night out. Sun Prairie has a great program and another very good team. I thought we handled ourselves pretty well.”
Set one went back and forth, with Sun Prairie closing to within a 21-19 deficit after trailing by as many as five points. Craig scored the last four points of the match and got the game-winner on an unforced Sun Prairie error.
The Cardinals fended off set point in the second set, as Payton Addink’s kill tied it up at 24-24. Sun Prairie won on back-to-back unforced errors by Craig.
Set three was close throughout, with neither team leading by more than four. Craig took a 20-16 lead and seemed to be in control, but Sun Prairie rallied behind the serve of Addink, who rattled off four straight points to give her team a 22-21 lead. The Cougars tied the set at 22-22, but the Cardinals scored three of the next four points, including Maggie Allaman’s spike to win it.
Set four was all Sun Prairie. The Cardinals raced out to a 15-7 lead and cruised from there. Lily Schellpfeffer served six straight points for the Cards and Sienna Roling added five straight points on her serve.
Sun Prairie coach TJ Rantala was happy to see her team bounce back after a tough loss in set one.
“The first set was ugly for us as far as I’m concerned,” Rantala said. “Our heads just weren’t in it, and Craig was very good defensively like they always are.
“So to come back like we did, I felt personally that we started to play pretty well about halfway through set three. Our setter, Lily, is young, so as she gains more confidence, so will the team. And you saw that tonight.”
Schellpfeffer finished with a match-high 41 assists, while Roling had a match-high 15 kills.
Sophia Vitaioli had a match-high 23 digs for Craig, with McKaylie Justman adding a match-high five aces.
Craig is at crosstown rival Janesville Parker in a nonconference match Thursday.
SUN PRAIRIE 3, JANESVILLE 1
Sun Prairie 19 27 25 25
Janesville Craig 25 25 23 9
Sun Prairie leaders: Aces—Payton Addink 4; Kills—Sienna Roling 15, Addink 14; Assists—Lily Schellpfeffer 41; Digs—Haley Winter 20; Blocks—Maggie Allaman 2.
Craig leaders: Aces—McKaylie Justman 5; Kills—Britten Bertagnoli 10, Bella Vitaioli 8; Assists—Abby Trapp 28; Digs—Sophia Vitaioli 23; Blocks—Taia Hodgkinson 2.