The Janesville Parker High girls volleyball team remained stuck on a pattern of playing well but losing close matches Thursday night.
The Vikings lost at Sun Prairie, 25-20, 25-20, 20-14.
“We kind of crumbled at the end of the third game, but if a couple of things had gone better the first two games, it could have been a different story,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said.
“We definitely improved over (Tuesday) night (against Janesville Craig),” Kimball said. “Our defense and passing were much better.”
The Vikings had to make several adjustments this week due to players missing on spring break.
Kimball praised the play of both senior Emma Perry and junior Kylee Skrzypchak.
Perry led the Vikings with 19 digs. Skrzypchak played well at several positions due to the absent players and led the team with seven kills.
“Sun Prairie always has a good team and we were able to stay with them,” Kimball said.
Parker hosts Middleton on Tuesday night.
SUN PRAIRIE 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;20;20;14
Sun Prairie;25;15;15
Parker leaders: Aces: Kyle Skrzypchak 2. Kills: Kylee Skrzypchak 7. Blocks: Angelia Arndt 2. Assists: Grace Williams 5. Digs: Emma Perry 19.