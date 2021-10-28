The Cuba City girls volleyball team simply refused to go away Thursday night.
The Cubans twice rallied from a set down to pull out a thrilling 3-2 victory over Brodhead in a WIAA Division 3 semifinal match. Cuba City won, 13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24 and 17-15.
Second-seeded Cuba City next plays at top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran on Saturday for a trip to the state tournament at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
Brodhead led 6-1 in the fifth-set tiebreaker but lost momentum quickly. Cuba City rallied and eventually tied the game at 10-10, and eventually won the match on an unforced error by the Cardinals.
“Cuba City was well-prepared. We had a hard time covering the center of the court and they executed well,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “We just never adjusted to it like we needed to.”
The biggest reason the Cardinals’ season came to an end was the play of Cuba City’s Hailey Stich. The senior outside hitter had 25 kills, including three on her team’s final five points of the match.
“We knew how tough of a player she was coming in,” Kammerer said of Stich. “Our game plan fell apart when we couldn’t control our own side. She’s definitely a weapon.”
Brodhead looked good early. The Cardinals cruised to a 25-13 win in the first set behind the strong play at the net from Abbie Dix. The junior middle hitter had seven kills in the first game.
Cuba City regrouped and won the second set, but Brodhead took a 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-19 win the next set. The Cubans answered once again, winning the fourth set 26-24 and setting the stage for the sudden-death tiebreaker.
With the fifth game tied at 15-15, Stich served an ace to give her team a 16-15 lead and set up match point. Brodhead returned her next serve, but when the Cubans returned the ball, a Brodhead player slipped on the court trying to get to the ball and it fell harmlessly to the floor.
Despite a roster loaded with talented underclassmen, Kammerer was not interested in looking ahead to next year.
“I expected a little more out of this squad,” Kammerer said. “I’m not a big believer in the next year because so many things can happen between now and then. That’s why this stings so bad. Everything was right there in front of us.”
CUBA CITY 3, BRODHEAD 2
Cuba City 13 27 19 26 17
Brodhead 25 25 25 24 15
Cuba City leaders: Aces—Hailey Stich 4. Kills—Stich 25. Assists—Ella McKinley 39. Digs—Camry Neis 14. Blocks—Ella Vosberg 5
