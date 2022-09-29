Volleyball Rock Valley volleyball: Whitewater beats Evansville in straight sets GAZETTE STAFF Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Kindyl Kilar racked up 31 kills to lift her Whitewater Whippets to a 3-0 sweep of Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match Thursday night in Evansville.The Whippets took the first set 25-12 to set the tone. They won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-20.Calli Grosinske recorded 34 assists for the winners, and Caleigh Yang had five aces.On the Evansville side, Rachel Klitzman had eight kills while Skye McDermott had 16 assists.WHITEWATER 3, EVANSVILLE 0Whitewater;25;25;25Evansville;12;19;20Leaders—Kills: Kindyl Kilar (W) 31, Rachel Klitzman (E) 8. Aces: Caleigh Yang (W) 5, Taija Louis (E) 5. Assists: Calli Grosinske (W) 34, Skye McDermott (E) 16.Brodhead 3, Big Foot 0—Alexis Kammerer and Abbie Dix filled up the stat sheet in the Cardinals' 25-11, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of the Chiefs.Kammerer had five aces and 25 assists while Dix recorded 10 kills and 11 digs.BRODHEAD 3, BIG FOOT 0Brodhead;25;25;25Big Foot;11;15;14Leaders—Kills: Sydney Wilson (BF) 5, Abbie Dix (B) 10. Aces: Wilson, Abby Hildebrandt (BF) 1, Alexis Kammerer (B) 5. Assists: Lily Wolf (BF) 11, Kammerer (B) 25. Digs: Wilson, Wolf (BF) 13; Dix, Mackenna Young (B) 11. Blocks: Ciara Connelly (BF) 1, Dix (B) 3.Beloit Turner 3, Clinton 0—The Trojans won big in the first set and held off the Cougars in sets two and three to sweep the match.Turner won the sets 25-9, 25-23, 25-21. Cacee Carl had 15 assists for the winning team, while Addy Teeter added five aces and 13 digs.Jayden Nortier led Clinton in three statistical categories: Aces (three), kills (10) and digs (14).BELOIT TURNER 3, CLINTON 0Clinton;9;23;21Beloit Turner;25;25;25Leaders—Kills: Ryleigh Rose (BT) 8, Jayden Nortier (C) 10. Aces: Addy Teeter (BT) 5, Nortier (C) 3. Assists: Cacee Carl (BT) 15, Jenna Gunnink (C) 13. Digs: Teeter (BT) 13, Nortier (C) 14. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Voters grill Rock County sheriff candidates on jail, gun violence, surveillance 9-year-old boy dies after being struck by car on Prairie Avenue Former Rock County treasurer remembered by her peers, family Court listings for Sept. 19-25, 2022 Town of Beloit police investigate boat theft Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form