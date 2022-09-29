01STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

Kindyl Kilar racked up 31 kills to lift her Whitewater Whippets to a 3-0 sweep of Evansville in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match Thursday night in Evansville.

The Whippets took the first set 25-12 to set the tone. They won the next two sets 25-19 and 25-20.

