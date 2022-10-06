01STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

EAST TROY—Whitewater's volleyball team took care of its business, earning a 25-16, 25-15, 20-25, 25-17 victory over host East Troy on Thursday to cap Rock Valley play.

And by virtue of Brodhead's home victory over McFarland, the Whippets are co-conference champions along with the Cardinals and Spartans.

