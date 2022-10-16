EDGERTON—The Rock Valley volleyball standings at the end of the regular season showed a three-way tie for first between McFarland, Brodhead and Whitewater. At the end of the conference tournament Saturday, the Spartans stood alone.
They beat Beloit Turner, Evansville and Brodhead en route to the tournament championship.
The tournament championship was a rematch of the regular-season finale between the Cardinals and the Spartans, which Brodhead won in five sets to set up the three-way tie.
Brodhead started the first set hot, racing out to a 14-4 lead with strong attacking play and solid defensive efforts. But McFarland narrowed Brodhead’s lead to 14-9 before a timeout was called.
Brodhead stretched its lead back to 17-10, but the Spartans went on an 11-4 run to tie the game at 21. They tied again at 23-23 before McFarland won the next two points to take the first set.
“We’ve got all the tools, but we just couldn’t put it together,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “I asked the kids to stay aggressive, and we got a little lackadaisical and we didn’t serve as tough as we needed to. We had a hard time stopping their lineup of big hits.”
McFarland rode the momentum of winning the first set to take a 9-1 lead in the second. The Spartans were assertive at the net offensively and defensively, and even when Brodhead dug out McFarland’s attacks, the Spartans regrouped and scored more often than not. The Cardinals dropped the second set 25-14 and the match.
“We definitely don’t want to hang our heads. We have played some good volleyball and we put ourselves in a position to go for a conference title today. So that definitely means something to us,” Kammerer said. “But we need to learn from what happened here and we need to get after it in practice. ... We’ve got to perfect a few areas and we’ve got to worry about every ball. Every ball matters.”
As the No. 1 seed in its sectional, Brodhead has a bye in the first round of regionals. The Cardinals’ first postseason match will be at 7 p.m. Thursday against Fennimore or Lancaster.
Evansville outplays its seeding for third place—
- The Blue Devils beat Whitewater in three sets in the tournament’s third-place match.
Kindyl Kilar had several spikes for the Whippets to power the 25-21 win in the first set.
But in the second set, Evansville got some revenge. The Blue Devils built a 12-6 lead, shifting momentum in their favor with an impressive defensive effort.
Whitewater took a timeout down 12-6 and came out of the break with more focus, eventually tying the game 16-16.
“We talked about (in the timeout) controlling what we can control,” Whippets coach Mary Kilar said. “We talked about how volleyball is a bunch of ebbs and flows. There’s going to be some points that they’ll rally off and then we come back and we rally off some more. But knowing that you’re a better team and you can come back and fight through that is what we needed to do. So I just said back to basics. We’re going to pass, we’re going to set, and we’re going to swing.”
Near the end of the match, Evansville and Whitewater traded points before Evansville took two points in a row to win 25-23.
“My team has a lot of grit, and I don’t have to worry about that much,” Evansville coach Scott Anderson said. “I’m senior led. I got four seniors out there with Maria Messling, Taija Louis, Skye McDermott and Adison Etringer. They don’t get down, and we believe that even when it’s neck and neck, we’re gonna win the two points.”
In the tiebreaker, Evansville jumped out to a 7-3 lead, aided by two illegal hits by the Whippets, and traded points from there, taking the match-deciding set 15-10.
“We’ve been working real hard at taking big swings, covering our hitters and being aggressive at the net even if they’re pushing forward,” Anderson said. “The last couple of practices, (we) really focused on taking our swing into another level so we can compete with the next level.
“I thought we did that today. McFarland’s great, but with Edgerton and Whitewater, we just swarmed and we covered. We didn’t get down when we had a few mistakes. We picked each other up,” he said.
Whitewater will begin regional Tuesday at home against Monroe. Evansville’s playoff run also starts Tuesday against Beloit Turner at home.
EVANSVILLE 2, WHITEWATER 1
Evansville 21 25 15
Whitewater 25 23 10
Evansville leaders—Kills: Rachel Klitzman 7. Assists: Adison Etringer 12. Aces: Taija Louis 3. Digs: Taija Louis 13. Blocks: Brynn Westby, Maria Messling, Rachel Klitzman 1.
Whitewater leaders—Kills: Kindyl Kilar 17. Assists: Calli Grosinske 29. Aces: Cali Kopecky 2. Digs: Ella Spear 9. Blocks: Kindyl Kilar 1.
TOURNAMENT RESULTS
TEAM RESULTS1. McFarland 2. Brodhead 3. Evansville 4. Whitewater 5. East Troy 6. Edgerton 7. Big Foot 8. Jefferson 9. Beloit Turner 10. Clinton.